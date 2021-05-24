Demi Lovato took their trauma and spun it into gold

Singer Demi Lovato’s latest album Dancing With The Devil: The Art of Starting Over is one of the biggest debuts of the year, reaching number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 and charting within the top 10 in 12 different countries.

The album’s companion documentary, “Dancing With The Devil”, which chronicled the events that brought them to a near fatal drug overdose in 2018, left audiences captivated when it premiered at SXSW in March.

Lovato, who identifies as pansexual and nonbinary, takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of seeking serenity in chaos, recognizing that life is not static and neither are they. It’s a really moving documentary that is worth watching for anyone who’d like to learn more about the struggles of being a child star, addiction, and trauma.

In the doc, Lovato tackles a number of heavy issues, from drug and alcohol addiction to body image to how being in beauty pageants from a very early age fueled a competitiveness within them.

They also talk about how their relationship with their father–who struggled with addiction, and lived with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia–impacted their journey to self-love. And they gets real about being raped and left for dead after they overdosed by the person who sold her drugs.

Since leaving rehab and ending her hiatus, Lovato has leaned into their queer identity in a whole new way, exploring their own sexual fluidity and defying the gender expectations forced upon them throughout her southern Christian upbringing.

Lovato has also used their platform to support the loved ones of Duante Wright, the Black man who was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Kimberly Potter at a traffic stop in April, and to bring attention to the anti-Black racism embedded in police departments.

The time for accountability is RIGHT NOW! Civilians should not be held to a higher standard than TRAINED officers. We need #PoliceReformNOW Take action with the @NAACP here: https://t.co/MDKc1j32eG — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 15, 2021

Lovato gives us pride for their bravery in speaking so openly about their struggles, sharing their story of healing, and using their platform to speak out about the things they believes in.