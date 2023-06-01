Demon Twinks & Fan Thwackers & Kink Masters, oh my! 15 types of people you see at Pride

Dig out the rainbow tank tops. Snag those 5” inseam shorts sitting in your Amazon cart. And most importantly, brush up on the lyrics to “Born This Way.” It’s June so Pride season is officially upon us!

Between the vibrant festivals, tantalizing parties, inescapable rainbow flags, and pandering corporate displays of solidarity (it’s giving “Hi, gay!”), this month belongs entirely to the queers.

The annual celebration started in 1970 through marches and protests, as New Yorkers and LGBTQ+ activists sought to honor the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall riots and continue the fight for gay rights. In 1999, it was finally recognized federally after President Clinton declared June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.

International Stonewall Awareness Month ?????? pic.twitter.com/haJbVDlP5V — Derrick Barry (@DerrickBarry) June 1, 2021

Fast forward to the present day, and the vibe has shifted. While there’s still work to be done, we’ve got brands on Twitter racing to upload rainbow avatars, festivals around the world, and even Mariah Carey is hawking a Pride collection.

And whether you’re a Metropolitan Main Character Twink or a DL Flyover State Daddy, you’re likely to encounter some common threads no matter where you’re celebrating.

The Pride stereotype is bare-chested bodies in skimpy fits, uproarious drag queens doing Diana Ross, boozy dance circles, kinky corners, and a cacophony of “Gurl… ohmigod”s. And you know what? It’s not far off from the truth.

Headed to a festival this year? Click through for the 15 types of people you’re sure to see at Pride…