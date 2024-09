A lot of people thought I was gay. ‘Cause I was cross-dressing, women’s clothes… Imagine guys, in San Antonio, the Bible bumping city in the world. I was going to gay clubs, gay pride, doing this and that...



I had a lot of my gay friends used the help me dress after the game. They picked an outfit for me… and they’d just add stuff to it. I did gold, I did glitter, I did everything in the book. It was cool how they dressed. They dressed so gay.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman speaking to the Got Sole podcast about people mistakenly thinking that he was gay in the 1990s.