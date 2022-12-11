TIKTALK

Derek Hough’s hot tub dance, hot German twins, & a new kind of Christmas tree

By · 8 comments

Watch Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder heat up Hallmark’s first gay holiday movie, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Derek Hough danced in the hot tub.

@derekhough Hot tub Vibes DC: @Perri Kiely ♬ As It Was – PREP

Luka and Tarkan spoke German.

@twin.boyss Day 57 | Video 113 Das ist doch verboten! 🇩🇪🫡 #zwillinge #twinboys #twins #twinbrothers #doubletrouble #twinning #twinsoftiktok #fürdichseiteシ #germany #funnygermany #hiking #capetown ♬ Originalton – twinboyss

Andrew Hartzler talked to his Aunt Vicky.

@andrewhartzler my aunt cried today #vickyhartzler #lgbtq #respectformarriage #religousexemption #congress #gay #missouri ♬ original sound – andrew hartzler

Omar Apollo addressed his clap back.

@omarapollofeed “no i b sucking dick fr” #fyp #foryou #fypage #foryoupage #xybca #viral #omarapollo #prototypetour #varietyhitmakers ♬ original sound – Omar Apollo

Gottmik and Kandy Muse gave a private show.

@gottmik Half of a lucky reunion 🍀💜💛 #rupaulsdragrace @Kandy Muse ♬ original sound – Gottmik

Cliff and Scott spent 43 years together.

@riser2000 secret to 43 years together #duet #mairrageequality #gaycouples #gayhusbands #gaytiktok #gaygaygay #fyp #gaycouplegoals #gay #foryoupage #foryou #gaycouplesoftiktok ♬ original sound – adventures of cliff & scott

Turner Allen listed some gay gift ideas.

@thestyleturnernyc Not sure what to get your gay boyfriend, lover, or friend this holiday? I got you. 🫶🏻 #gaygifts #gaygiftideas #queertiktok #gaytiktok #giftideas #mensfashion #mensholidaygifts #greenscreen ♬ Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps

Jill Wallace‘s son came out of the closet.

@mamajillwallace1 #ROMWEGetGraphic #PonderWithZion #ftm #comingouttrans #transboy #transmale #transman #ftmtrans #jaydensarmy ♬ original sound – Jill Wallace

The tree was decorated with care.

@kp0193x the guy at the store asked us “what kinda fcked up party full of twinks are you guys going to?” #fyp #gay #christmas #lgbt ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Yimchaeng(ยิ้มแฉ่ง)

And Roi HaCohen received his certification.

@roihacohen1 certified homosexual #fyp #ladygaga ♬ original sound – Roi HaCohen