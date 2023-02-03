Derek Jeter admits to slipping into his teammate’s thong and now all we hear is that Sisqo song

Derek Jeter just made baseball even more homoerotic.

Though often referred to as being boring, the sport does simmer with a modicum of queer desire by featuring pitchers and catchers, and guys in package-defining tight pants running around trying to score.

But this all pales in comparison to how the New York Yankees like to facilitate man-on-man bonding with their players.

Jeter, who spent 20 years in Major League Baseball with the Yankees, has confessed to having slipped into one of his teammate’s gold thongs in order to try and get out of a slump. Didn’t we see this on Sean Cody?!

The 48-year-old discussed his love of used undies while playing a round of “True Confessions” with Rita Ora on The Tonight Show Featuring Jimmy Fallon.

Jeter began his panty confession by saying how he once wore a thong in front of thousands of people. While no explanation is needed to slay a g-string, the Baseball Hall of Famer quickly clarified he rocked out with his crack out in order to try and help his game.

“I had a new teammate that I played with in 2002 who always had a gold thong hanging from his locker,” Jeter said. “He told me anytime you struggle, wear the gold thong, you’re guaranteed to get a hit.”

While this may sound like some weird setup or jock prank, Jeter’s former teammate Jason Giambi has previously spoken about how his magical golden thong has helped multiple players break out of slumps at home plate.

Jeter, who was initially hesitant to don the banana hammock, relented after suffering a particularly difficult dry spell.

“In 2004, I went through the worst offensive stretch of my career. Every day I’d walk in and he’d point at the thong. So finally, I wore the thong,” he told Fallon and Ora. “First pitch, home run.”

Prior to Jeter’s incident, Sisqo sang the narrow strip of cloth’s merits in the 2000 hit “Thong Song”:

For those questioning how hygienically sound it is for all those sweaty men to be sharing a t-back in the locker room, Jeter made it clear the skimpy underwear never touched his nether regions.

“It wasn’t thong to skin, I had shorts on underneath,” Jeter said. “So I put the thong over the shorts.”

Since we have no photographic evidence of Jeter’s journey in itty-bitty drawers, take a gander at these proud thong enthusiasts …

