DeSantis’ press secretary was just forced to register as a foreign agent

Remember Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ spokeswoman who had a huge role in sparking the insidious “groomer” attacks on LGBTQ people?

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Pushaw has belatedly registered as a foreign agent following scrutiny from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Pushaw worked as a lobbyist for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili between 2018 and 2020. She made around $25,000 for her efforts.

“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” said attorney Michael Sherwin, who is representing Pushaw.

Sherwin added that she decided to register amid pressure from the DOJ.

“Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration,” he said. “Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”

Pushaw has spoken openly about her work for Saakashvilli in Georgia, though Slate notes there have been some discrepancies in how she’s described her time there: