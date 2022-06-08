DeSantis’ press secretary was just forced to register as a foreign agent

Remember Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ spokeswoman who had a huge role in sparking the insidious “groomer” attacks on LGBTQ people?
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Pushaw has belatedly registered as a foreign agent following scrutiny from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).
Pushaw worked as a lobbyist for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili between 2018 and 2020. She made around $25,000 for her efforts.
“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” said attorney Michael Sherwin, who is representing Pushaw.
Sherwin added that she decided to register amid pressure from the DOJ.
“Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration,” he said. “Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”
Pushaw has spoken openly about her work for Saakashvilli in Georgia, though Slate notes there have been some discrepancies in how she’s described her time there:
Pushaw said in a November 2018 interview with the English-language news site Georgia Today that she was in the country working with NGOs—and said expressly that she was not being paid to speak on Saakashvili’s behalf. She was, in her own words, “not working for anyone who’s running for office in Georgia or who is holding office in Georgia or any foreign country.” This would seem to contradict her LinkedIn page, which says that beginning in January 2018, she was employed on a “contract” basis as a campaign strategist by Saakashvili’s Georgian opposition party.
7 Comments
Al
20% of Georgia is now occupied by Russia. I wonder if there’s a connection between Russia, Pushaw and DeSantis????
abfab
Another swamp creature.
ZzBomb
Just gonna put this out here that I believe there is likely more insidious reasons behind her dealings relating to Georgia than simple advocating. Follow the $$
Capawok
ALWAYS FOLLOW MONEY.
Heywood Jablowme
Trump is going to be really confused by this. He’s already mad at Kemp and Raffensperger and how Georgia didn’t vote for him. Now this!
LifeinShaw
ba ha ha ha ha. I see you wat you did there. 🙂
kish
Truly an awful human being