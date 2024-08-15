Following a slurred and bizarre interview with Elon Musk and a growing number of Republicans who suddenly think he’s “unfit” to be president, Donald Trump is finding sympathy in the unlikeliest of places: Rosie O’Donnell‘s TikTok page.

In a new clip posted on Tuesday, the funny lady, who recently shared her enthusiasm for Kamala Harris’ campaign, expressed concerns about Trump, whom she said appears to be “in some serious mental crisis.”

After watching clips of the former president’s chat with Musk — “who I do not enjoy,” O’Donnell added. LOL — she told her 2.4 million TikTok followers that the 78-year-old’s cognitive abilities are beginning to parallel shortcomings shown by Biden, 81.

“Joe Biden went up there on the debate and there was so much missing from his cognition … You know, sundowning happens to people that age, around that time, they get slower, they need more sleep,” she explained.

After Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race, O’Donnell called the president a “true patriot.” Now, as Trump continues to flub speeches and rant on social media, she wonders why his family isn’t intervening.

“Surely, Ivana or Ivanka, whatever your name is, surely you see what’s happening,” she said, addressing the camera and Trump’s nepo baby daughter.

“Can you get him some help? Seriously. Should he really be running for office in this state? Do you think this is the best for him right now at the age that he’s at — trying to stay awake at things, calling people the wrong name?”

However, the most shocking part of the video came when O’Donnell — who has a long and storied history of feuding with the former president — admitted it made her feel “sad.”

“I know people might find that surprising, but it was sad to me,” she revealed. “We see the crash that’s about to happen. Everybody in the world sees it. He’s spiraling. It’s very obvious what’s happening.”

You know it’s gotten really bad when Rosie empathizes with her Apprentice arch-nemesis!

That being said, she did manage to throw in one jibe, calling him “the most corrupt president in American history” and expressing gratitude that Trump is “not in the White House right now.”

Thankfully, as O’Donnell joked, she has an appointment with her therapist to unpack the “sad” and surprising feelings.

On a brighter note, she had nothing but compliments for another president’s… wife. After attending a recent performance of Cole Escola‘s Oh, Mary! on Broadway, O’Donnell dubbed it the “funniest play I’ve ever seen.”