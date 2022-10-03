Diana predicted Charles would struggle as king and his latest outburst over leaky pen proves her right

Prince King Charles and his wife Camilla made their first joint public appearance since the royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II officially ended last week. The couple visited Scotland on Monday, where they were greeted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other local leaders.

As the pair adapts to their new roles as king and queen consort, people are once again revisiting Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 sit-down with BBC Panorama, during which she spoke candidly about whether Charles really has what it takes to be the King of England.

When journalist Martin Bashir asked whether she thought her soon-to-be-ex-husband would ever actually take on the role, the princess replied, “I don’t think any of us know the answer to that.”

“And obviously, it’s a question that’s in everybody’s head,” she continued. “But who knows, who knows what fate will produce, who knows what circumstances will provoke?”

At the time, and in the years since, many wondered whether it would be better for the British monarchy for Prince William to become king instead of his father.

When asked point blank by Bashir what she would prefer, Diana replied coyly, “My wish is that my husband finds peace of mind and from that follows other things, yes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bashir asked the princess how Charles felt about being king, to which she answered, “There was always conflict on that subject, with him, when we discussed it and I understood that conflict because it’s a very demanding role–being the Prince of Wales–but it’s an equally more demanding role being king.”

“Being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now and being King would be a little bit more suffocating,” she continued, rather cryptically. “And because I know the character, I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that.”

Cut to 28 years later. Diana is resting in peace and 73-year-old Charles is now king and married to Camilla, and the two are throwing temper tantrums over leaky fountain pens.

In the 2020 documentary Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, former Daily Telegraph editor Sir Max Hastings reflected on the princess’ bombshell 1995 interview, which she initially approached him about.

“It became clear, first of all, how much she hated Charles,” he recalled. “Yes, she did hate Charles. And when I said ‘were there ever happy times?’ she said ‘no, the marriage was hell from day one.'”

He added, “She said that all she cared about was William’s succession to the throne. She said to me quite explicitly, ‘I don’t think Charles can do it’. The outcome she wanted to see was for Charles to stand aside as heir to the throne and for William to occupy the throne. This was pretty dynamic stuff.”

'These things are so temperamental!': King Charles appears to make light-hearted reference to his string of pen mishaps https://t.co/PuJMs6x08B — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 3, 2022

