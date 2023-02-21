Did Lukas Gage just share a scorching hot boyfriend reveal?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this photo in particular? It’s worthy of a thousand :hot_face: emoji—at least!

Current Hollywood “It Guy” Lukas Gage is already having one heck of a year, covering magazine after magazine, taking golden showers on You, and preparing for the premiere of Down Low, a dark comedy he co-wrote and stars in that apparently involves a “happy ending.” (Yeah, we will be watching!)

Thankfully, Gage is still finding some time in his busy schedule for a little rest and relaxation, jetting off to the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico over the President’s Day weekend.

And while the destination sure looks hot, we’re more concerned with his company: Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton.

On the same day, both men shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring them goggled up and riding in a buggy along the tropical coast, and flashing some skin while taking a dip in the crystal-clear water.

It sure looks like a great trip, but is this just a getaway between two pals—who happen to both be gorgeous—or is there something more going on here?

Are Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton dating?

Well, judging from the posts alone, it’s hard to say for sure.

Gage and Appleton sure do look close in the above photos, and their captions are just vague enough to keep you guessing. The actor wrote “la mejor” (“the best” in Spanish) on his Insta, which received a “stud” comment from the stylist, accompanied by a heart-eye emoji.

Meanwhile, Appleton’s post reads “Joyride,” which prompted Gage to respond with “buenos” (“good” in Spanish)—also featuring a heart-eye emoji. As far as internet flirting goes, that feels pretty tepid, but there’s definitely something brewing here….

It’a also worth noting that, while Appleton is out and gay, Gage has yet to make any sort of public comment declaring his sexuality.

Last summer, a Twitter user tagged Gage lamenting the fact that Hollywood keeps hiring a “non LGBTQIA+ actor” to play queer roles (including The White Lotus, Love, Victor, and Queer As Folk, to name a few), to which the actor replied, “u dont know my alphabet.”

u dont know my alphabet — lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022

That could mean anything, but we’ve been quietly holding out hope Gage was part of our team, if you know what we mean.

However, after the vacation photos dropped, Just Jared reports that inside sources have confirmed the two hunks are “officially dating,” meaning we can consider his an *ahem* hard launch.

Who is Chris Appleton?

Though we at Queerty have loved following the rise of Gage’s career these past few years, you may not be as familiar with Appleton—even if you’ve almost certainly seen his work before.

Originally from Leicester, England, Appleton has shared that he’s had a passion for fashion and styling since a young age, and took his first salon job at 13!

According to Grazia Magazine, he then began to travel to London where he would assist other hair and makeup artists on set, take classes, and eventually earned a hair coloring degree.

Now in his late thirties and living in Los Angeles, Appleton’s continued work and aesthetic eye has made him one of the most recognizable stylists to the stars, famously working with everyone from Christina Aguilera to Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian.

At 6’3″, it’s hard not for the ripped stylist to stand out, even when he’s with his famous friends and clientele. For example, we didn’t even realize Kim K was in these photos—we couldn’t take our eyes off Appleton!

While we look forward to more photos from Chris Appleton and his new beau Lukas Gage, please enjoy a few of our favorite Instagram posts from him below: