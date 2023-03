It was so cool to work with him. He’s obsessed with photography, he’s obsessed with old plays. He loves Tennessee Williams. He loves Chekhov. He’s not the guy you maybe think he is.



He’s such a cool actor. He’s just amazing. I feel very proud. I don’t know if I can say this but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie… You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie.

Diego Calva speaking to Variety about playing Jacob Elordi’s gay lover in the film adaptation of “On Swift Horses.”