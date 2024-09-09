Dimitri Pavade made his Paralympics experience one to remember.

Already competing in his home country, the French athlete publicly came out as gay on social media. In his post, he links his orientation and disability, talking about the importance of highlighting all of his identities:

Today I was able to find my way and give meaning to what I accomplish every day ‘want to be the icon of people with disabilities.’ I got another fight coming up and I was looking forward to this moment. Here I am today ready once again to face, overcome and move forward regardless of what others may say or think of me. Yes I am SMALL, métis UNIJAMBIST, and to top it off, GAY!!!!!! The person I am and like others never had a choice to make so stop with your pitiful speeches and unreasonable judgements because you will never change the world. The most important thing in my eyes today is that the people that matter to me, love me for who I am, and not for an image I could have created, in this judgmental society.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Fresh off his second Paralympics, it’s apparent that Pavade is speaking from a place of full confidence. He finished fourth in the Men’s Long Jump T64, just missing a medal. (“T64” is a label for athletes with movement affected in a lower leg, or the absence of one or both legs below the knee.)

Pavade says he sees no reason to hide his disability, and wants to be just as transparent about his orientation.

“Disability isn’t meant to be hidden or ashamed of, so is your orientation so accept yourself as you are and remember you’re not alone, life is extremely short and there are so many beautiful things offered to us that we don’t know can deprive one of them,” he wrote in French.

With more than 15,100 “likes,” the impact of Pavade’s announcement is already evident. He’s received support from a wide swath of out athletes, including French Olympic figure skater Kevin Aymoz and former NFL player R.K. Russell. Icelandic swimmer Mar Gunnarsson, a fellow Paralympian, proudly welcomed Pavade to Team LGBTQ+.

“Yay, our Paralympic pride community is growing, welcome to the party😆,” he posted.

By coming out, Pavade is one of 44 out athletes who appeared at the Paralympics, according to Outsports. He was one of only five male athletes to compete in Paris (much like the Olympics, there is a huge gender gap when it comes to out athletes).

Coming off a silver medal win in Tokyo, Pavade was already a star heading into the Paris Games. He was one of four “super ambassadors” for the Olympic and Paralympic torch relays, joining beefcake (and swimmer) Florent Manaudou.

Pavade won his first international gold medals in 2017, a decade after he suffered a serious accident at work, resulting in the amputation of the tibia on his right leg.

The following year, Pavade joined the French Paralympic squad, and he’s been a member ever since. He competed in the 2018 European Championships and 2019 World Championships before Tokyo 2020.

Now 35, Pavade was everywhere at the Paralympics, taking pictures with fans and enjoying being part of the show. His legacy as an out and proud Paralympian is just beginning, and we’re glad to along for the ride!

Related: Team LGBTQ finishes 11th, ahead of Canada and Germany, in traditional Paris Paralympics medal count