After dining with Trump, Brazil’s antigay president Jair Bolsonaro might have coronavirus

Donald Trump hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago for Brazil’s super homophobic President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, where the two men shook hands and spent several hours sitting right next to each other at the table.

Now, Bolsonaro is being tested for COVID-19 after his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who was also at the dinner, tested positive for the virus.

Bolsonaro's press minister Fabio Wajngarten who was just with Trump over the weekend at Mar a Lago has tested positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KxdzBjbxlF — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) March 12, 2020

The dining engagement also included Jared and Ivanka, Rudy Giuliani, and Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, among several others. And Mike Pence joined up with them later in the evening.

During a press briefing yesterday, Trump insisted he’s not worried about the possibility of having the “foreign virus” from China, even though he’s well over the age of 60 and has been in close contact with multiple people who are now being self-quarantined after being exposed to the virus.

Brazilian official who met with Trump tests positive for coronavirus, Bolsonaro to be tested https://t.co/fOiDqakT99 pic.twitter.com/G3eAcZFv7W — World News (@Worldnews_Media) March 12, 2020

Brazilian officials have not yet released the status of Bolsonaro’s test, but the scare comes mere days after he called the epidemic a “fantasy.”

Meanwhile, some of the most well-respected LGBTQ advocacy groups in the US, including HRC and GLAAD, have signed an open letter to remind “all parties handling COVID-19 surveillance, response, treatment, and media coverage that LGBTQ+ communities are among those who are particularly vulnerable to the negative health effects of this virus.”

