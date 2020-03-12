Disney CEO shuts down homophobe claiming gay characters have sunk company stock

Newly installed Disney CEO Bob Chapek had the first harrowing media moment of his new position, as he pushed back against a homophobe during a shareholder meeting. Said homophobe happened to be noted hysteric Caroline Farrow.

During the meeting, Farrow confronted Chapek, claiming “the way you currently promote LGBT ideology in many of your products for children” has damaged the Disney brand. She continued: “At a time when your stock is down by 20%, is it perhaps time to reconsider what you can do to make Disney more family-friendly… and also, what would you say to those 700,000 people who signed our petition saying, please let’s not have the gay prides in the Disneyland parks?”

An unphased Chapek shot down all of Farrow’s claims. “At Disney,” Chapek said, “we strongly believe we should reflect in our creative content the diversity that we find in our fanbase and our audience. I believe that will continue with an increased commitment as we move forward. We want to represent our audience. We believe we want to tell stories that our audience wants to hear that reflects their lives.”

He went on to point out that Disney stock had remained solid or increased in value for years until the current panic over the COVID-19 caused devaluation in stocks across the board. His response brought thunderous applause to the meeting.

Disney has waded into LGBTQ representation in recent films like Onward and The Rise of Skywalker.

Caroline Farrow has a long history of attacks on queer people, including opposition to marriage equality, attacks on transgender people and opposing same-sex parenting. Earlier this year, she attacked Disney for hosting a Pride Parade at Disneyland Paris, and was denied entry to the United States when she tried to deliver a petition Disney favoring cessation of all official and unofficial LGBTQ events.