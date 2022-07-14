“Disturbed” Jim Jordan attacked a 10-year-old rape victim and now Twitter is coming for him

Rep. Jim Jordan is learning the hard way that deleting a repulsive tweet does not actually make the problem go away.

It arguably makes his blunder even worse, as the story becomes about the disturbing thing he said and the desperate attempt at damage control.

Jordan is facing harsh criticism for a now-deleted tweet attempting to discredit reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to another state to get an abortion.

The GOP lawmaker’s comment came after President Biden referenced the case last week and signed an executive order to federally protect abortion access in certain circumstances. Jordan has previously called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade a “victory” over “intimidation tactics of the left.”

He somehow thought it was the right move call the 10-year-old victim a liar, sharing a tweet from conservative news website Washington Examiner and writing, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?”

The story was officially confirmed on Wednesday, with the accused rapist giving a full confession. Rather than address his false statement, Jordan simply deleted the tweet and replaced it with a new one calling for the prosecution of the accused violent criminal.

The move didn’t go over well on Twitter, with many commenters using the opportunity to remind everyone about that other time Jordan turned a blind eye to sexual abuse.

In 2018, Jordan was blamed for willfully ignoring reports of sexual misconduct made by male athletes in the Ohio State wrestling program against the team doctor, Richard Strauss. Jordan was working as an assistant coach at the time.

An exhaustive investigation by the university concluded that Strauss abused as many as 1,500 to 2,000 people during his tenure as the team doctor, resulting in the school paying over $40 million in settlements to more than 160 victims.

Here’s what folks are saying:

It’s not surprising, is it?

That the guy who refused to believe the boys on his wrestling team were being molested, would call a 10 year old girl a liar after she said she’d gotten pregnant after being raped.@Jim_Jordan is a deeply disturbed and despicable human being. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 13, 2022

Hard to believe Jim Jordan would dive right in to try and cover up a sexual assault. So unlike him. pic.twitter.com/yhQLnh1Wl3 — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) July 13, 2022

Now that this 10-year-old girl’s rapist has been arrested, you owe the rape victim a PUBLIC APOLOGY for calling her a liar. Are you man enough to do that, @Jim_Jordan? pic.twitter.com/iJYQgHQSDu — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 13, 2022

Why did Jim Jordan just delete this tweet? He would never try and cover up a sexual assault, would he? Reminder: call this MAGA crap out. They lie and they lie until you call them out. Then they scatter like rats. pic.twitter.com/6kc7z4CHMk — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2022

Hey @Jim_Jordan –

This disappeared from your account.

We found it. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/7MsRWq5elT — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 13, 2022

*Chances of Jim Jordan saving a teenager in a locker room. https://t.co/2qhR7wbJBQ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2022

Lying about children being sexually abused is Jim Jordan’s favorite pastime. — ???? (@antifaoperative) July 14, 2022

Wow, to think that @Jim_Jordan isn't a reliable witness on whether or not a kid was sexually assaulted pic.twitter.com/iIE8VhI0dl — ImpressionableChildHat (@Popehat) July 13, 2022

Jim Jordan has demonstrated a pattern of calling rape victims liars. Maybe someone should ask him about it. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2022