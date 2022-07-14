“Disturbed” Jim Jordan attacked a 10-year-old rape victim and now Twitter is coming for him

Rep. Jim Jordan is learning the hard way that deleting a repulsive tweet does not actually make the problem go away.
It arguably makes his blunder even worse, as the story becomes about the disturbing thing he said and the desperate attempt at damage control.
Jordan is facing harsh criticism for a now-deleted tweet attempting to discredit reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to another state to get an abortion.
The GOP lawmaker’s comment came after President Biden referenced the case last week and signed an executive order to federally protect abortion access in certain circumstances. Jordan has previously called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade a “victory” over “intimidation tactics of the left.”
He somehow thought it was the right move call the 10-year-old victim a liar, sharing a tweet from conservative news website Washington Examiner and writing, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?”
The story was officially confirmed on Wednesday, with the accused rapist giving a full confession. Rather than address his false statement, Jordan simply deleted the tweet and replaced it with a new one calling for the prosecution of the accused violent criminal.
The move didn’t go over well on Twitter, with many commenters using the opportunity to remind everyone about that other time Jordan turned a blind eye to sexual abuse.
In 2018, Jordan was blamed for willfully ignoring reports of sexual misconduct made by male athletes in the Ohio State wrestling program against the team doctor, Richard Strauss. Jordan was working as an assistant coach at the time.
An exhaustive investigation by the university concluded that Strauss abused as many as 1,500 to 2,000 people during his tenure as the team doctor, resulting in the school paying over $40 million in settlements to more than 160 victims.
Here’s what folks are saying:
It’s not surprising, is it?
That the guy who refused to believe the boys on his wrestling team were being molested, would call a 10 year old girl a liar after she said she’d gotten pregnant after being raped.@Jim_Jordan is a deeply disturbed and despicable human being.
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 13, 2022
Hard to believe Jim Jordan would dive right in to try and cover up a sexual assault. So unlike him. pic.twitter.com/yhQLnh1Wl3
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) July 13, 2022
Now that this 10-year-old girl’s rapist has been arrested, you owe the rape victim a PUBLIC APOLOGY for calling her a liar. Are you man enough to do that, @Jim_Jordan? pic.twitter.com/iJYQgHQSDu
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 13, 2022
Why did Jim Jordan just delete this tweet? He would never try and cover up a sexual assault, would he?
Reminder: call this MAGA crap out. They lie and they lie until you call them out. Then they scatter like rats. pic.twitter.com/6kc7z4CHMk
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2022
Hey @Jim_Jordan –
This disappeared from your account.
We found it. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/7MsRWq5elT
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 13, 2022
*Chances of Jim Jordan saving a teenager in a locker room. https://t.co/2qhR7wbJBQ
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2022
Lying about children being sexually abused is Jim Jordan’s favorite pastime.
— ???? (@antifaoperative) July 14, 2022
Wow, to think that @Jim_Jordan isn't a reliable witness on whether or not a kid was sexually assaulted pic.twitter.com/iIE8VhI0dl
— ImpressionableChildHat (@Popehat) July 13, 2022
Jim Jordan has demonstrated a pattern of calling rape victims liars.
Maybe someone should ask him about it.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2022
How does Jim Jordan sleep at night?
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 13, 2022
24 Comments
DBMC
“Sick man” is absolutely the right description of Jim Jordan.
Jim
Gym Jordan. Reprobate.
What’s the difference??
Kangol2
Gym Jordan, the right-wing Attorney General of Ohio, some hack who writes for Pajama Media, and others, including even Washington Post reporter Glenn Kessler cast doubt on the truthfulness of this story, essentially calling this poor 10-year-old child and her doctor liars! Aren’t right-wingers supposed to be pro-children? Why are so many of them always so cavalier and contemptuous in reality?
jt1990
Looks to me like this guy implied the whole story itself was a Leftist hoax. The article makes it sound like he actually attacked or put blame on a 10 year old rape victim! Not that news outlets don’t lie and exaggerate, but he would be foolish to believe this ones a hoax. I knew it was real the moment I saw the mugshot!
Kangol2
I see what you did. Jordan called it a hoax BEFORE the rapist was revealed. BEFORE, not after. We see right through you right-wingers!
ZzBomb
Jordan has previously called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade a “victory” over “intimidation tactics of the left.”
Anyone who believes this shit is an idiot. Prior to the very far right SCOTUS, the still conservative Supreme Court upheld Roe and Casey. Intimidation tactics? He hasn’t seen intimidation yet, but he will.
abfab
I wish someone would knock JJ up………..with triplets.
M.Gallo
The 10-year-old girl was raped by an illegal alien who has a criminal history in Guatemala as a rapist.
This same miscreant rapist was permitted into America without any vetting by the Biden Administration and the Democrats.
Therefore, this tragedy was put in motion by Biden and the Democrats who believe in open borders and flooding American towns with illegal aliens.
Republican candidates: Put this rapist’s picture next to a picture of your Democrat opponents in all of your TV ads and show the voters what a hellhole Biden and the Democrats are making of America.
Jack
Troll….if you think for one nano second that you are going to shift the narrative of THIS story to anything other than the rape of a 10 year old girl, forced birth and persecution of people trying to help her, you are beyond mistaken. There’s little doubt that you are a Russian troll, but if not, trust me. The way to make America less of a hellhole is for YOU to put the wheels back on your trailer and drive to North Korea. The tragedy was put in motion when your dad didn’t wear a condom.
M.Gallo
Jack:
We shall see which ads have the greatest impact. The ones where the Democrats support abortion for all 9 months of a woman’s pregnancy or the one reminding voters that this illegal alien got the opportunity to do this heinous act due to the duplicity and complicity of Biden and the Democrats.
By the way, most conservatives support abortion in the cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger. These three cases account for only 3% of all abortions according to Planned Parenthood’s Guttmacher Institute.
Democrats support killing pre-born babies. That’s not a great political slogan to go into November with. The House will be taken back by the Republicans this November!
Den
The rapistnhas been in the US, in Ohio for 9 years. So you are like Jordan, a liar and idiot.
And, out of the horrid number of underage girls raped, ONE being undocumented somehow makes all brown people scary to you? You are a huge idiot. You probably think the.girl should have been forced to carry to term. That is how soulless you right wingers are.
CNY1983
i thought i heard some asshole douchebag say “We shall see which ads have the greatest impact.” is that christian walker in disguise or kimberly gargoyle since neither of them have anything to do these days. get a life both of you ass-wipers. coming on here and acting like the entire country is behind you is hysterical. NO ONE is on your side baby, youre all alone on your little raft, the things you post are like dried up shit around your mouth – we try not to look but who can resist taking a shot at someone as out of place and outdated as you. stick around with your unused geraldo rivera schtick youre killing me.
Jack
M: This is exactly why the blue tsunami is going to actually sweep your trailer to North Korea. Save the gas. EVERY. WHERE. YOU. TURN. the Republican lies and dog whistles are being fed to you for lunch. Repeat after me: Governor O’Rourke. Governor Abrams. Senator Demmings. Governor Shapiro. Senator Fetterman…whoever shellacs Ron Johnson. YOU did that. We’re not listening to your garbage on this topic. You’re dismissed.
jt1990
M. Gallo I (mostly) agree! But I would like to add: it doesn’t really matter if these border-crossers are here “legally” or not. Rape and incest aren’t exclusive to the American South. Move a bit farther south, and things go even more south! It’s a CULTURAL thing with Mexicans, those from Honduras and Guatemala in particular. (Genetics are a huge factor also, see ‘race realism’ for a more detailed explanation…)
Completing the paperwork does not mean they will also leave their third world ways behind them! This is an issue both parties get wrong because they choose to ignore racial and cultural differences.
M.Gallo
jt1990:
I agree with much of what you stated. In the main, many third world immigrants do not love liberty, free markets, a republican form of government, constitutional democracy and other Enlightenment values like those immigrants from first world nations. Dr. Charles Murray’s book on the subject of human intelligence is also very elucidating.
Jack, Den, & CNY1983:
ALL of the polls – not one or two, but all – point to Republicans winning back the House of Representatives. I don’t know of any poll or independent analyst who predicts that the Democrats will keep control of the House. Republican governors will also do well and Republicans will continue to control a majority of state legislatures. You think that Americans support the LGBTQ+ grooming of kindergarten and elementary school children, drag queen story times, and abortion in the last month of pregnancy? Plus, American voters despise what Biden and the Democrats have done to create a borderless nation, floods of illegal aliens, escalating crime, and the worst inflation and gas prices in 40 years. You three really are cut off from reality; you live in a tiny gay leftist echo chamber. You’ll see in November, and I’ll come back here to rub your noses in it.
Fname Optional Lname
nobody “grooms” elementary school kids but allowing children to know that it’s okay if you’re different not only saves lives it alleviates some of the hatred and ignorance
Bosch
Yeah ok Gallo. And the solution for this problem is no abortions for raped 10 year olds?
Bosch
@jt “Rape and incest aren’t exclusive to the American South.”
You’re right. Heaps of children get raped by white Christian conservatives all over your country.
still_onthemark
“Democrats support killing pre-born babies.” No, but Republicans support forcing women (and 10 yo girls) to give birth – i.e. IN JAIL. I know who’ll win THAT argument, especially after several months of news about forced births.
Now the Republican AG of Ohio is whining how the 10 yo wouldn’t really have been denied an abortion in Ohio – even though she WAS denied an abortion in Ohio. Meanwhile the Republican AG of Indiana is so upset about her abortion in Indiana that he’s trying to take away the doctor’s license. If they want to codify the rape/incest/etc. exceptions they sure aren’t in any hurry.
LumpyPillows
I do not believe this is true. Unfortunately, a lot of right-wing trolls will believe it.
However, it is irrelevant how she got pregnant. No 10 year old should give birth. None. Zero.
Invader7
@M.Gallo : You LYING d-bag. Cover up for your fellow GQP rapid crazies… Put the 10 year VICTIMS picture next to Gym Jordans picture in commercials if & when the scum bag runs for office. Another typical white a-hole.
Jack
Not sure what part of “you’re dismissed” you didn’t understand. We take out trash like you at the polls.
Jack
I won’t have a filter on this piece of human waste. His dad should have pulled out, wiped his momma’s stomach with a kleenex and flushed him down the toilet. It would have been a supreme gift to humanity.
Diplomat
Gym hothead Jordan: a walking talking meltdown.