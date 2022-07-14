sick man

“Disturbed” Jim Jordan attacked a 10-year-old rape victim and now Twitter is coming for him

24 comments

Rep. Jim Jordan is learning the hard way that deleting a repulsive tweet does not actually make the problem go away.

It arguably makes his blunder even worse, as the story becomes about the disturbing thing he said and the desperate attempt at damage control.

Jordan is facing harsh criticism for a now-deleted tweet attempting to discredit reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to another state to get an abortion.

The GOP lawmaker’s comment came after President Biden referenced the case last week and signed an executive order to federally protect abortion access in certain circumstances. Jordan has previously called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade a “victory” over “intimidation tactics of the left.”

He somehow thought it was the right move call the 10-year-old victim a liar, sharing a tweet from conservative news website Washington Examiner and writing, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?”

The story was officially confirmed on Wednesday, with the accused rapist giving a full confession. Rather than address his false statement, Jordan simply deleted the tweet and replaced it with a new one calling for the prosecution of the accused violent criminal.

The move didn’t go over well on Twitter, with many commenters using the opportunity to remind everyone about that other time Jordan turned a blind eye to sexual abuse.

In 2018, Jordan was blamed for willfully ignoring reports of sexual misconduct made by male athletes in the Ohio State wrestling program against the team doctor, Richard Strauss. Jordan was working as an assistant coach at the time.

An exhaustive investigation by the university concluded that Strauss abused as many as 1,500 to 2,000 people during his tenure as the team doctor, resulting in the school paying over $40 million in settlements to more than 160 victims.

