Dive into these 2023 Queerties podcast nominees

Not every podcast has to be about the insights of serial killers or an elongated manifesto as to why someone doesn’t like a certain trend, but we’re not saying they don’t have a place on your daily commute either.

Whether you’re a fan of drag queens reading each for filth or conversations that push queer society forward, there’s a podcast for you. Look no further than this year’s collection of podcast nominees in the Queerties.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open. All of the winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning.

Now, let’s take a look at this year’s Podcast nominees:

Sibling Rivalry

They may not be siblings, but the banter that Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X. Change share is nothing short of magical

Still Processing

Let J Wortham and Wesley Morris help you process everything from the legacy of your fav movie to the impact of Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

Hi Jinkx!

Think of all of the hijinks, if you will, that you’ll get to hear all about in this podcast.

Vibe Check

The vibes are always right when hosts Saeed Jones, Sam Sanders, and Zach Stafford are involved.

MLVC: The Madonna Podcast

Mutha Madonna needs no introduction, but she receives plenty of praise from these hosts.

Las Culturistas

Keep up with all things pop culture with your fav pop culturistas Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Hall and Closet

Let’s be honest. You know you need your weekly dose of Jaida Essence Hall and Heidi N’ Closet like the rest of us.

FANTI

One listen and you’re sure to become a fan of FANTI hosts Tre’vell and Jarrett.

Lez Hang Out

After listening to Ellie and Leigh, the duo will be the only two you’ll want to hang out with.

Breakfast Buffet

Make sure to get a hefty portion of Breakfast Buffet before you go.