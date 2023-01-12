DJ duo The Chainsmokers just admitted to having some “weird” devil’s threeways together

After The Chainsmokers latest interview, we will never listen to “Closer” the same way.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the smokin’ DJ duo behind 2010s radio hits like “Roses”, “Something Just Like This”, and “Don’t Let Me Down”, went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spilled more tea than anyone was expecting. Among stories of their first time meeting and playing festivals was a detour down a particularly hot and heavy section of memory road.

As the conversation steered towards love and dating, host Alex Cooper took a sharp turn, asking, “How often do people propose threesomes with the two of you, and how often have you accepted?”

After some awkward laughter, Pall asks, “Does it count if it’s international?”

Cooper follows up with, “Did you look at each other differently that morning?”

“The first time?” Pall replies.

Apparently, the two have been dancing in The Devil’s Three-way™ all across the world. According to them, it was never intentional; they just didn’t have enough beds.

“I think we were like, ‘What the f–k just happened?’ Because they were never planned,” Pall continues.

“It’s been a long time. It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Related: The gay threeway that was too much for TV censors

It’s a little dramatic to say that the old “And there was only one bed!” fanfiction trope forced them into having sex together, but we can all play along if it makes them feel better.

Meanwhile, reactions to this revelation on social media are mostly in the “please stop telling us things” camp.

It could be homophobia, but we think they might just really not like The Chainsmokers:

JUST STOP REVEALING pic.twitter.com/XFV1hkmmrC — Solana Imani Rowes Publicist (@livingforsolana) January 11, 2023

we’ve had enough celebrities revealing things we didn’t ask for — manny ☈ (@neverfenty) January 11, 2023

We, on the other hand, don’t see nothin’ wrong with a little bump and grind. It used to be that straight-esque men had to go to war or take to the seas to get to experiment together freely. Now, all they have to do is produce generic pop and go on tour? Not to be “Love Wins” over The Chainsmokers, but that feels like progress.

And, to be fair, they look great together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

Related: Rahul Kohli wants to tag-team with Henry Cavill and we would like to see it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L E X (@alexpall)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L E X (@alexpall)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by web 4 (@drewtaggart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by web 4 (@drewtaggart)