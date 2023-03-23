Do you pass the gay tests that are going viral online?

Posed by model (Photo: Shutterstock)

Twitter has been bombarded over the last couple of days with so-called “gay tests”… and some have left us questioning our sexuality. Or at least our knowledge of pop culture!

It’s unclear where it began, but we think the first relevant tweet came from a Lady Gaga fan account on Tuesday. It posted a heavily pixelated image and told viewers: “This is a gay test,”

Scroll down slowly if you don’t want to immediately see the answer…

this is a gay test pic.twitter.com/bSxNZm4a4N — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 21, 2023

Given who posted it, many quickly identified the image.

It’s the cover artwork for the singer’s 2013 album ArtPop.

The tweet quickly racked up over 30,000 likes. A slew of further gay tests has followed.

For example, we think this Oscar-winning drama is pretty easy:

this is a gay test pic.twitter.com/6MaiweJNVx — Most (@Most) March 22, 2023

As is this Britney-related one:

And this one:

This is a little tougher, but we also quickly identified it:

This is a gay test. pic.twitter.com/lLZ5KgYy8z — MEN (@Men) March 22, 2023

It’s the “in front of my salad?” woman from a cult gay adult entertainment video.

In fact, adult entertainment threw up quite a few tests.

Any ideas on this one?

this is a gay test pic.twitter.com/cUt6KxdgBJ — Joslyn Fox's Meaty Tuck (@EmilioEmm) March 22, 2023

Yes, it’s that Colby Jansen classic: ‘Son Swap’.

The images have become increasingly pixelated and more challenging. Can you guess this one?

this is a gay test pic.twitter.com/geEjg2gg1F — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) March 22, 2023

It’s actually Andy’s makeover from The Devil Wears Prada (as played by Anne Hathaway).

The Devil Wears Prada (20th Century Fox)

Search ‘This is a gay test’ on Twitter for a whole load more. They’re becoming increasingly difficult.

this is a gay test pic.twitter.com/jpBekFYq7d — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) March 22, 2023

this is a gay test pic.twitter.com/6H5a77dKNG — Eve 6000 ? (@alsoabouteve) March 22, 2023

Now THIS is a gay test pic.twitter.com/PJ00zYQAlt — Montebello (@MNTBLL) March 23, 2023

This is a gay test pic.twitter.com/94sorTR0Iy — Aidan (@aidanthereup) March 22, 2023