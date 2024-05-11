Praise the Time Lord! Ncuti Gatwa is the fifteenth Doctor on Doctor Who and the Black lead of the long-running British sci-fi program, marking the biggest role yet for an openly queer, undeniably talented actor we fell for on Sex Education.

Gatwa made his Doctor Who debut during special episodes in December, but now his time in the spacetime-traversing TARDIS (Time And Relative Dimension In Space) machine is about to begin in earnest with the Series 14 premiere.

In another historic moment for Doctor Who, Series 14 is the first to grace Disney+. It debuted on the streaming service—with a repeat of the holiday special “The Church on Ruby Road” and two all-new episodes—in the United States and internationally (minus the United Kingdom) on Friday, May 10.

Doctor Who producer Russell T. Davies, who recently returned to the program after years away, said that he wanted to cast “a hero who felt more” after he noticed that younger generations are leading lives “bigger and madder and wilder and richer.”

Enter an actor whose exuberant highs and heart-shredding lows as Eric Effiong on Sex Education had viewers cheering him on as he moved on to parts in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

“At the same time as that [thought], along comes Ncuti, and bless you, you could not hide your emotions for a second in performance,” Davies said, recalling the casting process in a joint interview with Gatwa for Rolling Stone.

Davies also explained that if he were to be a gatekeeper for the television business, he’d want to hold the gate open.

“That’s what the show does,” Gatwa said, agreeing with the producer. “It evolves and it regenerates. I feel like it’s about time, and I am here. For all you damners out there, I’m not going anywhere.”

Consider us breathing a sigh of relief—alongside all the social media fans below.

