Documentary filmmaker reveals how Trump’s kids reacted to election loss and what a bunch of brats

British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder will soon present his behind-the-orange-veil look at the chaotic last days of the Trump presidency, but before then, he’s sharing new details about how Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. privately reacted to the former president’s 2020 electoral loss.
Holder told Business Insider, “There was an attitude that one of them would give which was sort of incredibly bitter and angry about the end result,” and that “there were the other children who were totally in denial and would not even refer or discuss or engage with anything to do with the fact that they were no longer in the White House and the catastrophe that had taken place earlier.”
The filmmaker did not elaborate on which of Trump’s kids had which reaction, but we all witnessed Jared and Ivanka’s attempt to tip-toe out of the family picture.
Related: It sure looks like Ivanka lied in her testimony to the January 6 committee
The report notes that Don Jr. and Eric have, “vocally stood behind their father in his unfounded claims the election was stolen.”
The documentary will likely make waves as the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots continues its work. Much of the footage has been used by committee members already.
Questions still remain about Ivanka’s conduct — she told the Jan 6 Committee she agreed with former Attorney General William Barr’s assessment debunking Trump’s conspiracy theories, but she also privately told the documentary crew that her father should “continue to fight.”
Alex Holder’s Unprecedented will air on July 10th on Discovery+.
Here’s the trailer:
6 Comments
johncp56
I can not wait to see some of the clips of the ? documentary lloollll the whole clan is moronic
I hear HBO`s Succession is modeled after this clan Of ass hats, i,m going back to watch LOL
Redmon17
“Succession” is modeled on Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, not the Trumps.
MISTERJETT
the word would be a much better place if this horrible family wasn’t in it.
Mundo
As would the world.
ZzBomb
When is the Republican party going to start cleaning up their own messes?
That said I’m glad to see polling trending favorably for the Dems in the midterms after the disasterous SCOTUS decisions, the 1/6 committee hearings, and them just being total shits in general.
I Love It
fredk3
there should be a trap door on the floor in the white house to quickly remove vermin like those grifters.