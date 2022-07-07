Documentary filmmaker reveals how Trump’s kids reacted to election loss and what a bunch of brats

British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder will soon present his behind-the-orange-veil look at the chaotic last days of the Trump presidency, but before then, he’s sharing new details about how Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. privately reacted to the former president’s 2020 electoral loss.

Holder told Business Insider, “There was an attitude that one of them would give which was sort of incredibly bitter and angry about the end result,” and that “there were the other children who were totally in denial and would not even refer or discuss or engage with anything to do with the fact that they were no longer in the White House and the catastrophe that had taken place earlier.”

The filmmaker did not elaborate on which of Trump’s kids had which reaction, but we all witnessed Jared and Ivanka’s attempt to tip-toe out of the family picture.

The report notes that Don Jr. and Eric have, “vocally stood behind their father in his unfounded claims the election was stolen.”

The documentary will likely make waves as the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots continues its work. Much of the footage has been used by committee members already.

Questions still remain about Ivanka’s conduct — she told the Jan 6 Committee she agreed with former Attorney General William Barr’s assessment debunking Trump’s conspiracy theories, but she also privately told the documentary crew that her father should “continue to fight.”

Alex Holder’s Unprecedented will air on July 10th on Discovery+.

Here’s the trailer: