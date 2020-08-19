Dodgers pitcher caught adjusting himself on live TV & the crowd goes wild

With Los Angeles temperatures approaching 100 degrees, it’s understandable that life inside a baseball uniform would get a little sweaty.
So it’s a good thing there were no actual fans in the stands as the Dodgers played the Mariners on Monday. That way nobody could see as Clayton Kershaw adjusted himself from the sidelines under the scorching sun.
Oh wait, it was televised and subsequently shared to Twitter, where thousands of people have now watched.
And now you can too:
"Clayton Kershaw serving chest" & "looks like the count is two balls and no strikes" both work here. pic.twitter.com/ahJa8hjJSz
— Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 17, 2020
Follow the bouncing ball and see Kit Harington pull a similar move.
17 Comments
WillParkinson
Feeling good indeed.
Low Country Boy
A baseball player adjusting himself? That’s a news flash.
DarkZephyr
You are a grinch.
Low Country Boy
Just stating the obvious.
nm4047
No Ball.
Gadfeal
Must be a slow news day other than President tweety and the talking heads of the Democratic eConvention.
mailliw110
I don’t see the connection between sports and the mess in Washington.
Tyrone Johnston
Guess you gotta be that thirsty to appreciate this.
woodroad34
Well, yum…
tjack47
Why? It’s aggravating that so many women freak out over adjusting. Hopefully, those lips don’t creep. How many times have I seen a woman adjusting her bra straps in public. I admit I read it, and watched the video. I was nonplussed.
calpoidog
One of my female employees asked me why men adjust themselves (implying they must be intentionally perving) and I said probably for the same reason women sit in front of men and reach into their blouses and adjust their bra straps…they’re uncomfortable. She, of course, often adjusted herself in front of me.
amanwithanedge
ridiculous.
Henreid
Is there no one on the Queerty staff who watches baseball? On any given game day, this kind of adjustment is done by several players, several times, in every game. It happens thousands of times each season.
It’s not that baseball players are unusually fixated on their junk. Most players wear a hard plastic protective cup over their groin to shield their gonads from being crushed by a baseball that’s rushing at them at speeds of over a hundred miles an hour. During the course of a game this cup will often slip uncomfortably out of place and needs to be repositioned. Every baseball fan alive today has witnessed these adjustments going on, every time they watch a game. I know of at least one player who has a habit of grabbing his crotch each time he steps into the batter’s box, preparing himself for the next pitch. I enjoy seeing it, and I wonder if he’s even aware he’s doing it, though actually it’s a pretty ordinary occurrence…
o.codone
Nobody wears a cup, not since the mid 80’s. Looks like this player is just playing. BTW, ain’t nothing there anyway.
domen8r
“Enjoying himself”…ditto
Itsonlythetruth
Nice “bat”.
Invader7
This newsworthy in 2020? Women & men have been adjusting themselves since our ancestors first roamed the planet. Grow up and ENJOY the eyecandy. Clay is a fine looking dude. I’d help him out of his uniform and into my bed !!!
