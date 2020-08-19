Dodgers pitcher caught adjusting himself on live TV & the crowd goes wild

With Los Angeles temperatures approaching 100 degrees, it’s understandable that life inside a baseball uniform would get a little sweaty.

So it’s a good thing there were no actual fans in the stands as the Dodgers played the Mariners on Monday. That way nobody could see as Clayton Kershaw adjusted himself from the sidelines under the scorching sun.

Oh wait, it was televised and subsequently shared to Twitter, where thousands of people have now watched.

And now you can too:

"Clayton Kershaw serving chest" & "looks like the count is two balls and no strikes" both work here. pic.twitter.com/ahJa8hjJSz — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 17, 2020

