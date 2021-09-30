Dolly Parton reacts to Lil Nas X’s version of ‘Jolene’

Country music legend Dolly Parton has reacted to Lil Nas X’s version of her classic song, ‘Jolene’.

As we reported last week, the gay rapper and singer performed a faithful, stripped-back version of the song for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in the UK last week. You can watch it below.

Yesterday evening, Parton commented on the performance.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, she said, “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX.”

Lil Nas X quote tweeted that with the caption, “HOLY SHIT.”

On Tuesday, Lil Nas X spoke to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, and was asked about the cover version.

“We originally were going to do a Nirvana song and then like, we were kind of goofing around and you know, like doing ‘Jolene’, it was like, wait a minute. What if we actually did ‘Jolene’?” Lil Nas X said.

“And I feel like, you know, the context to it, like completely changes as you just said, I was like, ‘Oh, that’d be really cool.’ So I went for it. Hey, [I] have like my history with country. So I was like, ah, this is perfect.”

Here’s hoping that Lil Nax X and Dolly collaborate at some point in the future. In 2019, Parton revealed she had been asked to contribute to an ‘Old Town Road’ remix, but decided she’d prefer to do something new with Lil Nas X further down the line as several other artists (including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Lil Wayne and BTS) had already worked on remixes of the track by that stage.

“I had an opportunity to be part of that [song],” she said. “But it had done so well with so many people, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel.’ ”

Following the release of his debut album, Montero, on Friday, September 17, Lil Nas X saw many of the album’s tracks hit the Billboard hot 100 this week, including three inside the top ten.

The album debuted at number two on Billboard’s album chart, just behind Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which remained at the top for a third consecutive week.