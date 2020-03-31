Dolly Parton will read you a bedtime story to get through the pandemic

If you’re seeking a bit of comfort in trying times, look no further: Dolly Parton is gracing us with bedtime stories.
The Tennessee songstress, who sends books to 850,000 kids per month, will broadcast bedtime stories online.
She’ll kick off the 10-book series on April 2, starting with The Little Engine That Could and continuing weekly with other selections from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Related: WATCH: Dolly Parton speaks about her queer fans…to Queerty!
In a library announcement, Dolly said:
“I hope this gift will further inspire a love of books and shared storytime during this important time. … From everyone on our team, thank you so much for inspiring a love of reading in your family. As I always say — We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails — and we’re going to do just that, together.”
The streams will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
We’re so ready for this.