Dolly’s winter wish, a campy Christmas chorus & more: Your holiday bop rewind

Welcome to the weekend, readers! Happy holidays to our LGBTQ+ family, and happy Honda Days to our lovely allies.

We’ve been getting into merry mode all month, but this week is the real deal. A couple of our drag faves brought sexual health to the holidays, our single sisters lamented the cold cuffing season, and we learned all about Toronto’s killer Santa.

As much of a rollercoaster as these stories are, such is the nature of being queer at Christmastime. Our look back at LGBTQ+ holiday music is just as nuanced, with upbeat celebrations and wintry ballads going hand-in-hand.

From Elton shouting to a choral outing, here’s your holiday bop rewind!

“The Christmas Song” performed by Johnny Mathis (1958)

This gorgeous rendition off Mathis’ 1958 Merry Christmas album exemplifies the smooth crooning talent that made the “Chances Are” singer the legend he is. His first holiday LP went on to become the most successful record of his career, going quintuple platinum.

“Step Into Christmas” by Elton John (1973)

Elton John was too generous for this one. He looked at this holiday song cycle largely ruled by standards and sacred music and said, “Hm. Needs a rockin’ piano line through it.” And he was right!

“Hard Candy Christmas” by Dolly Parton (1982)

Dolly recorded this melancholy little treat for her leading part in the movie adaptation of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. If you’re looking for a Dolly Parton movie musical Christmas song but need something a bit more upbeat, you’re at no dearth of options: A Smoky Mountain Christmas, Christmas on the Square, and Mountain Magic Christmas may each have what you’re looking for.

“O Holy Night” performed by Tracy Chapman (1997)

Among the slightly chaotic tracks of the 1999 Clinton-era benefit record A Very Special Christmas Live — including a Mary J. Blige “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and two pleading Bon Jovi solos — rests this cathartic, placid gem of a cover. Tracy Chapman just knows how to speak to the spirit.

“Coming Out At Christmas” by the London Gay Men’s Chorus (2005)

This arrangement of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” is interesting for a lot more than its chord structure! Instead of the same old lines on all ye nations rising, the London Gay Men’s Chorus decided to camp up this classic and rewrite it as a yuletide coming out moment. The line “Then they’ll say, ‘We always guessed; after all, look how you’re dressed'” is comedy gold.

Join us back here next week for another bop rewind! And while you’re here, check out our official holiday playlist on Spotify: