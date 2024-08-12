It’s been three weeks since Tim Walz said what we’ve all been thinking about JD Vance and other MAGA heads: they’re weird! On Sunday, Vance and Donald Trump Jr., the VP wannabe’s top booster, finally unveiled their rebuttal.

And it seems as if they turned to Pee-Wee Herman for inspiration.

“I know you are, but what am I?”

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

When Kamala Harris introduced Walz as her running mate last week in Philadelphia, the Minnesota governor hopped on stage and delivered a rousing address to euphoric supporters. At the end of his remarks, his wife, Gwen, joined him.

When Walz saw Gwen, he stuck out his hand for a handshake before embracing her. The interaction didn’t garner attention at the time, mainly because it was unremarkable. Walz simply greeted his wife. No big deal!

But Team Trump, faced with dwindling poll numbers and an accelerated campaign, is getting desperate. Walz, a former high school teacher and football coach, seems like the quintessential normal guy. He doesn’t even own a single stock!

Left with little material, Don Jr. threw Walz’s own words back at him… using his aforementioned normal exchange with his wife as a jumping off point.

“Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn’t weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣,” he posted on X over the weekend.

Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Don Jr.’s insult didn’t land. As many pointed out, when it comes to critiquing marital interactions, members of the Trump family should probably stay silent.

No married couple–and we mean no married couple–carries on a seemingly more strained and uncomfortable relationship than Donald Trump and his third wife Melania. They’re seldom seen together; and when they are, she can’t seem to get away fast enough.

On social media, Ron Filipkowski put together a 1-minute, 50-second compilation of Melania snubbing her husband… and probably left a lot of material on the cutting room floor.

Since Don Jr decided he wanted to ridicule public affection between Walz and his wife, here is a montage of clips from the love affair that is Donald and Melania. pic.twitter.com/OlvlJELIkE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

Even hand-holding seems to be over-the-line for the ex-FLOTUS, who infamously appeared to swap her now-78-year-old hubby’s hand away during a visit to Tel Aviv in 2017.

In a video that's caused a stir, the first lady appears to swat Trump's hand away with a visible flick of her wrist https://t.co/MXAieDb9v8 pic.twitter.com/UyiSX7k0Ah — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2017

Growing even more apart in recent years, Melania wiped her hand at the couple’s 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

Acting in concert with Don Jr., Vance also tried to ding Walz over his, once again, perfectly normal embrace with his wife. The Ohio senator delivered his version of the ineffective attack during an interview Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“I remember when I had just been announced as the VP nominee, I gave my big speech and I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and a kiss because I love my wife. And I think that’s what a normal person does,” he said, before shifting his focus to Walz.

“Tim Walz gave his wife a nice, firm Midwestern handshake and then tried to sort of awkwardly correct for it,” he added.

Sorry, I can't help it. One more video. JD Vance calls Walz “weird” for a handshake with his wife. Meanwhile, Trump shakes Melania’s hand like they're sealing a business deal, then nudges her to take a seat. Peak romance, folks. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GpXwXuCnRp — Marc Broklawski (@marcbroklawski) August 11, 2024

During an interview with ABC News, Vance responded to the racist barbs levied towards his wife, Usha, by calling inferring she’s too attractive for white supremacists.

“Don’t attack my wife,” he said. “She’s out of your league.”

To prove that Trump isn’t racist, Vance relayed a story about how the criminally convicted ex-president calls Usha, who is Indian-American, “beautiful.” (Trump, unable to articulate a coherent case against Kamala Harris, who is also Indian-American, has resorted to questioning her racial identity.)

“Donald Trump has spent a lot of quality time with my wife,” he said. “Every time he sees her, he gives her a hug, tells us she’s beautiful, and jokes around with her a little bit.”

Q: Trump dined with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist, at Mar-a-Lago. He has still not disavowed Fuentes



Vance: The one thing I like about Donald Trump is he actually will talk to anybody… Donald Trump has spent a lot of quality time with my wife. Every time he sees her, he… pic.twitter.com/6XPtqTaPSE — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 11, 2024

With Trump largely confined to Mar-a-Lago, Vance has been on a whirlwind media tour over the last couple of weeks. And the more people see him, the more they dislike him. A pair of devastating new polls show the VP wannabe’s favorability has fallen from -7 to -11, with a significant number of voters calling him–you guessed it–“weird.”

The antigay pol continues to live up to his billing. A staunch opponent of LGBTQ+ rights, Vance appeared to embrace some aspects of the community when he was a student at Yale Law.

Over the weekend, influencer Matt Bernstein shared a photo of Vance dressed in drag. Yale alumnus Travis Whitfill took credit for the picture’s resurfacing.

“It’s from a group chat of Vance’s fellow classmates and is from a friend of a friend,” Whitfill told the Daily Beast. “I believe it was grabbed from Facebook and was taken at a Halloween party.”

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

Here are the receipts pic.twitter.com/MIrqAChuma — Travis Whitfill MPH (@twhitfill) August 11, 2024

On Monday, Bernstein unveiled a second photo of Vance in drag…

a second photo has hit my inbox https://t.co/JRKIE9JHRD pic.twitter.com/4wIWF28mEU — matt (@mattxiv) August 12, 2024

Of course, there’s nothing weird about a man dressing in drag for a Halloween party. But Vance’s hypocrisy on LGBTQ+ issues is weird, never mind callous.

Once a moderate Republican who compared Trump to Hitler, Vance has abandoned many of his previous convictions, including his appreciation for the drag artform.

Sofia Nelson, who was peers with Vance at Yale Law School and identifies as transgender, recently provided three years’ worth of their email exchanges to the New York Times. The messages paint Vance as an accepting and empathetic person, a far contrast from the antigay firebrand he plays on the campaign stump.

Vance’s mean-spirited smugness stands in sharp contrast to Walz’s happy warrior persona. One seems to be landing with voters, while the other is, well…

Weird!