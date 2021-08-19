Don Jr. encourages people to support baker who refused cake for trans woman

Donald Trump Jr. has come out swinging in support of a baker who has previously refused to make wedding cakes for gay couples and a birthday cake for a trans woman.

Yesterday, the son of the former President Donald Trump, encouraged his Twitter followers to support baker Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado.

Phillips famously refused a commission to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in 2012. The couple sued. Phillips took his case to the US Supreme Court on the grounds of religious freedom. In 2018, the court ruled in his favor but did not rule on whether businesses generally can refuse service to LGBTQ people.

However, Phillips is now facing further legal action. In 2017, a trans activist, Autumn Scardina, asked Phillips to make her a cake for her birthday. She wanted it blue on the outside and pink on the inside, in acknowledgment of her gender transition. Phillips refused, again citing his Christian beliefs.

“The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” argue Phillips’ lawyers.

Scardina disagrees, saying Phillips refused a wedding cake because it was for a religious ceremony. In contrast, Scardina’s birthday has nothing to do with religion.

Yesterday, Don Jr. asked people to sign a petition to show support for Phillips.

“Cake artist Jack Phillips is being targeted by the radical left and is being sued in an attempt to break him yet AGAIN for refusing to create a cake that violated his religious beliefs. SIGN the petition to stand with Jack in defending religious freedom!”

Cake artist Jack Phillips is being targeted by the radical left and is being sued in an attempt to break him yet AGAIN for refusing to create a cake that violated his religious beliefs. SIGN the petition to stand with Jack in defending religious freedom! https://t.co/bwwxP66qS3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 18, 2021

Scardina initially took her case to the Colorado Civil Rights Commission in 2018, which initially agreed to take it on. However, Phillips countersued, saying the Commission had already pursued legal action once and this was tantamount to harassment.

Both the Commission and Phillips agreed to drop their legal action in 2019, but Scardina pressed ahead with her own lawsuit, filed in a state court.

When not encouraging people to support discriminatory business practices against LGBTQ people, Jr. has spent most of this week relentlessly attacking President Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. This included criticizing the President for not taking questions from the press during his Monday address to the nation about the situation.

I’m old enough to remember a time when we had a President that wasn’t afraid to answer the media’s questions for hours on end… and the media that he dealt with was the most hostile ever towards a President, not the fluffers they are for this incompetent clown. #25thAmendment — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 18, 2021

“I’m old enough to remember a time when we had a President that wasn’t afraid to answer the media’s questions for hours on end… and the media that he dealt with was the most hostile ever towards a President, not the fluffers they are for this incompetent clown.”

Unsurprisingly, the tweet prompted thousands of comments, with some reposting clips of Jr’s father, Donald Trump, walking out of press conferences without taking questions from journalists, or reminding Jr. how White House press briefings became a rarity under his father.