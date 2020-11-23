Don Jr. is going absolutely bonkers on Twitter following positive coronavirus test

In the least surprising news of the week, Donald Trump Jr. is the latest member of the Trump klan to test positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the president’s eldest son confirmed over the weekend that he’s quarantining at his cabin and is, so far, feeling OK.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

While 42-year-old Don Jr. claims to be asymptomatic, his Twitter page has grown increasingly more erratic over the past few days.

There’s this paranoid tweet about Republican imposters who are “supposed to be on our side” secretly encouraging voters not to support GOP candidates…

I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

And this barely coherent one about, um, we’re not entirely sure what…

Asking for a friend: If you burn your house down after having more than six people over for Thanksgiving can that be considered a “peaceful protest” rather than an illegal gathering? #Thanksgiving — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

There’s also a tweet about how excited he is for an upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., some video about COVID-19 and tyranny, and a retweet about Chinese communist propaganda, plus his usual gripes about the media and liberals, who he calls “thugs and criminals.”

COVID-19 affects everyone differently and people have reported a wide range of symptoms, including neurological complications ranging from temporary brain dysfunction to delirium to brain inflammation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Don Jr. has dismissed the virus as being a liberal plot to hurt his father’s reelection effort. Just three short weeks ago, went on Fox News to call the COVID-19 death rate in America “almost nothing.”

To date, 257,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus.

Related: Coronavirus may have triggered husband to tell wife he “mostly” slept with men before marrying her