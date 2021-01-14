Don Jr. just got a ton of crappy news

It hasn’t been a great week for Donald Trump Jr.

In addition to his father being impeached for the second time, Little Donnie is just six days away from losing his Secret Service detail. But that’s not even the bad news.

Earlier this week, it was reported that he and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, have come to the disappointing realization that they simply cannot live in New York City after Donald Trump exits the White House.

“There is no way they can stay in New York,” a source close to the couple tells the New York Post. “They’d be tortured in the streets.”

So the couple has begun house hunting in Jupiter, Florida, about an hour and a half away from Indian Creek Island, where Ivanka and Jared just bought a $32 million plot of land to build a beachfront estate.

“They are looking at a very secure, guarded, protected community with like-minded conservatives,” the source says. “There’s no way they will ever feel welcome in New York.”

But Don Jr.’s troubles don’t stop there.

Related: DC attorney general puts Ivanka on mega blast for trying to tweet her way out of investigation

In addition to being run out of his hometown, the president’s eldest son was just deposed by the D.C. Attorney General’s office regarding that ongoing investigation into Trump’s 2017 Inaugural Committee.

According to D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, the Trump Inaugural Committee blew $1 million on an overpriced ballroom at the president’s D.C. hotel then paid an exorbitant $49,000 bill at the Loews Madison Hotel for a room booked by Don Jr.’s assistant.

Last year, Ivanka was also called in to Racine’s office to give deposition. After speaking with officials for more than five hours, she tweeted that the suit was “politically motivated” and “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Racine says both the Trump Organization and the Trump Inaugural Committee violated laws that forbid charities from giving special benefits to their own leaders. The suit demands Trump’s company pay back the money to charity.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.