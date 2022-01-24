omg

Don Jr. just posted a truly psychotic video and everyone’s thinking the same thing

By

Don Jr. is talking about something, just don’t ask anybody what it is.

The ex-president’s eldest son posted a truly bonkers four-and-a-half-minute video to his Facebook page titled “Pathetic: Biden can’t read a teleprompter!” yesterday, in which he made all sorts of wild claims about… um… we’re not entirely sure.

“You know what, can’t put Joe Biden in the same room with someone, he might let one rip,” a glossy-eyed Don Jr. slurred at one point in the video.

“Guys… Joe Biden… is what stands between us and… a nuclear capable China. Joe Biden is the guy they’re gonna call at three in the morning… if there’s a serious crisis… with Russia.”

Seriously, this might be worse than that awful fart video he posted back in November 2020.

In the video’s caption, Don Jr. included a link to his online store and a coupon code for 15% off, encouraging his followers to “Make a patriotic statement with this merch!”

The video comes one day after Michael Cohen alleged on MSNBC that Donald Trump once told him that if legal action is ever taken against the Trump Organization, he wants Don Jr. to take the fall instead of Ivanka.

“Donald said it to me, I mean I wouldn’t say it if it wasn’t said directly to me, he goes ‘if one or the other has to go to prison, make sure that it’s Don because Don would be able to handle it’,” Cohen claimed.

Jr. and his sister are currently fighting a subpoena from the New York attorney general’s office seeking their testimony in an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business.

Naturally, Twitter has a lot to say about the matter…

Watch the full video below. Or don’t.

