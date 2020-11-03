Don Jr. mocks transgender people in stump speech; trashes Dems for supporting queer rights

Donald Trump Jr. in a stump speech in Detroit, according to the Detroit News . Trump’s comments follow a long-established pattern of Trump Administration and campaign officials making anti-queer comments, particularly those attacking the transgender community. The speech drew 800 people, most of whom did not wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19

“[Democrats are] more concerned about the 9,276 genders. I can’t list them all. I don’t have enough time and they don’t even know which ones they are. There’s a few more since I started speaking a few minutes ago.”