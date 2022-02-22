dumb and dumber

Don Jr.’s tweet about Ghislaine Maxwell backfires in the most embarrassing way imaginable

Donald Trump Jr. has never been known for exhibiting much, if any, self-awareness.

Over the weekend, he tweeted and then retweeted his support for the gaggle of rogue truckers protesting Canada’s COVID restrictions then called on the media to dox anyone connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s underage sex trafficking operation.

“Since the media is fine doxing ordinarily people for donating a few bucks to the Freedom Convoy Truckers you’d think they’d be fine doing the same to the pedophile scum named in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial complaints… but you’d be wrong,” the ex-president’s eldest son wrote.

This is actually the second time in recent months that he’s called for Maxwell’s supporters to be publicly named, which is really weird considering that his own father maintained a close relationship with both Epstein and Maxwell for decades.

The guys met in the late ’80s and were frequently photographed together, usually at social events with their arms around beautiful women. In 2002, Trump Sr. famously called Epstein a “terrific guy” in an interview with New York magazine. “He’s a lot of fun to be with,” he boasted. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

When Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, the ex-POTUS was asked about her while taking questions from the White House podium, to which he responded: “I just wish her well, frankly.”

Given all that, you’d think Don Jr. might want to sit this one out.

Last week, a judge in New York ordered Don Jr., along with his father and sister, Ivanka, to answer questions under oath about the Trump Organization’s business practices in the state attorney general’s civil probe of the company. The Trumps had been trying to block the subpoenas they received, arguing the investigation was politically motivated.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.