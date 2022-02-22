Don Jr.’s tweet about Ghislaine Maxwell backfires in the most embarrassing way imaginable

Donald Trump Jr. has never been known for exhibiting much, if any, self-awareness.

Over the weekend, he tweeted and then retweeted his support for the gaggle of rogue truckers protesting Canada’s COVID restrictions then called on the media to dox anyone connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s underage sex trafficking operation.

“Since the media is fine doxing ordinarily people for donating a few bucks to the Freedom Convoy Truckers you’d think they’d be fine doing the same to the pedophile scum named in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial complaints… but you’d be wrong,” the ex-president’s eldest son wrote.

This is actually the second time in recent months that he’s called for Maxwell’s supporters to be publicly named, which is really weird considering that his own father maintained a close relationship with both Epstein and Maxwell for decades.

The guys met in the late ’80s and were frequently photographed together, usually at social events with their arms around beautiful women. In 2002, Trump Sr. famously called Epstein a “terrific guy” in an interview with New York magazine. “He’s a lot of fun to be with,” he boasted. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

When Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, the ex-POTUS was asked about her while taking questions from the White House podium, to which he responded: “I just wish her well, frankly.”

Given all that, you’d think Don Jr. might want to sit this one out.

Now, the responses…

Shouldn’t you be preparing for your testimony? — Jeff Preston (@JeffPreston13) February 19, 2022

But didn’t daddy wish her well in her trial? “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is,” Trump told reporters at a White House coronavirus briefing. — JSB (@JSB01219230) February 19, 2022

How high is Junior tonight? — Barry Wong (@barrywong2017) February 19, 2022

Your dad was Epstein’s only co-defendant pic.twitter.com/DG49r5qJKu — Tenacious “T” #VoteBlueToEndTheViolence (@WillResistAdmin) February 19, 2022

Years before 15 boxes of U.S. classified documents were recovered, Mar-a-lago was already a crime scene where Jeffrey Epstein recruited an underage Virginia Giuffre, who was just paid $12 million dollars by Prince Andrew. — summerwind (@summerw07043354) February 19, 2022

Donald Trump appears to have flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets six more times than was previously known, according to flight logs released as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. — Frazzled Citizen (@FrazzledCitizen) February 19, 2022

Ummmm like these pic.twitter.com/fX1F4wfuQM — STABLE GENIUS (@Tsartw) February 19, 2022

Last week, a judge in New York ordered Don Jr., along with his father and sister, Ivanka, to answer questions under oath about the Trump Organization’s business practices in the state attorney general’s civil probe of the company. The Trumps had been trying to block the subpoenas they received, arguing the investigation was politically motivated.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.