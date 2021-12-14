Why did Don Jr. text Mark Meadows on Jan 6? Mary Trump has an answer.

Mary Trump is among those to weigh in on the latest findings by the Jan. 6 commission. In particular, she blasted her cousin, Donald Trump Jr. for “cowardice.”

Yesterday evening, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed some of the contents of messages that Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, had turned over to the commission. It came before the panel voted to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for not appearing before them to answer questions.

Related: Donald Trump Jr. is having a very bad week

Cheney revealed that numerous people, including Fox News pundits and Don Jr., sent texts to Meadows on Jan, 6th, 2021. They each implored him to convince the President to speak out against what was happening in the Capitol.

“He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump Jr. wrote in one message to Meadows.

Meadows responded, “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”

When there was no sign of the President condemning the storming of the capitol, Trump Jr. messaged Meadows “again and again”, according to Cheney, saying, “We need an Oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Watch below.

Liz Cheney reads texts from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, and Donald Trump Jr. urging former President Trump to act while he sat around and did nothing for hours during the insurrection pic.twitter.com/jkk7KhxF0s — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021

Many were surprised to hear that Trump Jr. was, firstly, acting as the voice of reason, and secondly, texting Meadows to pass on his thoughts on what his dad should do. Was he not texting his father himself?

Don Jr texting Meadows instead of his dad on January 6 raises a question … does he … does he have his dad’s phone number? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2021

#LizCheney read #DonJr‘s frantic texts to #MarkMeadows, begging him to get Donald Sr. to condemn the treasonous January 6th riots. It made me realize…holy shit, maybe Don Jr doesn’t even have his dad’s phone number! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 14, 2021

Don Jr. tried to lobby Mark Meadows to lobby his dad, because his dad wasn’t listening to him. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 14, 2021

Don Jr. is by no means the standard bearer for calm reasoning. Even he knew his father had gone too far That he couldn’t sway his own dad at this crucial juncture says everything about Trump’s lack of respect for him, their tattered relationship, and DJT’s fiending for power https://t.co/gPu1XzuoHs — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 14, 2021

Among those to offer their opinion was Don Jr’s cousin, Mary Trump.

Asked by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell why Don Jr. texted Meadows, Trump had a simple explanation.

“I wish that the answer you had given was the right one ― caller ID,” she joked. “But in this particular instance, it’s simply cowardice, because Donny knew that the message he was delivering was the message his father did not want to hear.”

She goes on to say she believes her uncle, the then-President, was “reveling” in the mayhem released in the capitol: “The only thing that disappointed him was that it didn’t work that day.”

She says she hopes more Republicans and others who were close to Trump are forced to testify, “because the evidence we’re getting now is gobsmacking.”

Asked what she thought her uncle’s reaction would be to hearing about the texts yesterday, she said he was likely to lash out, but to whom remained unclear because “his circle has become so incredibly small.”

Watch her comments below.

Related: Mary Trump shares advice on surviving Thanksgiving with folk you don’t get along with

Mary, the gay daughter of Donald Trump’s late, older brother Fred Trump Jr., made headlines last year with her memoir about President Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

She is a vocal critic of her uncle and not shy of calling out her cousins, also. Earlier this year she said that none of Donald Trump’s older siblings had the charisma to follow their father into politics or hope to become President. She singled out Eric Trump as a “moron.”

At the time of writing, Donald Trump Jr. has not issued any statement concerning yesterday’s revelations about his texts to Meadows.