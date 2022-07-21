Don Jr. told everyone he was going to house the world’s poor. It ended even worse than you think.

The same year Donald Trump Jr. became a spokesperson and “executive director of global branding” for Cambridge Who’s Who, a vanity publisher against whom hundreds of fraud claims have been filed, he made a lofty pledge to build “millions of home” for the world’s poor.

That was the promise Trump Jr. gave in 2010, when he and a business partner launched their housing venture to mass-produce and sell prefabricated homes.

A lengthy new report from The New Republic outlines exactly how it all unfolded. To put it mildly — not… well.

The Trump family is hardly known for its altruism, and it’s no great surprise that Titan Atlas Manufacturing ended in disaster and fuming creditors.

In total, The New Republic was only able to find “a few properties that the company built, including one for the mayor of North Charleston, South Carolina, a major booster of the company, and a handful of kits the company sent abroad.”

Worse yet were the unfinished properties. As one firm called Tactic Homes describes it, unfinished is a massive understatement.

Tactic Homes agreed to purchase 36,000 homes from Trump Jr.’s company. In what would be the worst unboxing video ever if there were cameras around to capture the horror, Tactic was shocked when they found the “garbage” kits inside. They had “no windows, no doors, no cabinets, no plumbing, no electrical, no cables, no reinforcing bars.”

It may come as a surprise to Trump Jr., but even poor people need doors and electricity.

Another customer who did business with Titan described Trump Jr. as a “three-card monte dealer,” and former Trump fixer Michael Cohen shed some light on how the whole, calamitous venture came to be.

“You know why he ended up getting into this business?” Cohen said. “Because he wanted to be his own man. He didn’t want to be under the auspices or control of his father for his whole life. He wanted to make money on his own. He was desperate to make money on his own. And desperate people do stupid things.”

That newfound independence didn’t last long. Just a few years later, Trump Jr. was a regular fixture on his father’s reality television show The Apprentice. Then came his involvement in the 2016 election, the Trump Organization, and the rest is unfortunately history.