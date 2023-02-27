Don Jr. tries to throw homophobic shade at Ukraine’s President Zelensky

As if we needed any further confirmation as to the depths of Don Jr.’s douchery, he provided it again with a tweet yesterday.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump took aim at Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It seems to have come as news to junior that before entering politics, Zelensky was a comic actor. He appeared on Ukraine TV, including some comedy sketch shows.

One such sketch had him and fellow actors performing as Kazaky. The Ukraine boy band enjoyed brief success in Europe around ten years ago and were known for performing in high heels.

In Don Jr’s eyes, this was another reason why the US should stop supporting the Ukraine war effort.

“Just so we understand this is the leader of the left’s new religion, Ukraine,” Jr said. “He replaced Lord Fauci who replaced goddess Greta as the leader of the leftist lunacy movement. Give him all of your money forever it doesn’t matter how much or for what… the Gods have spoken!”

Just so we understand this is the leader of the left’s new religion, Ukraine. He replaced Lord Fauci who replaced goddess Greta as the leader of the leftist lunacy movement. Give him all of your money forever it doesn’t matter how much or for what… the Gods have spoken! pic.twitter.com/nquSkMqNwq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 26, 2023

Related: Don Jr. just admitted what we’ve known all along about him

Trump Jr’s seems to have a short memory. Many were quick to remind him of his dad’s own performances prior to taking up politics.

I saw a video making the rounds on right-wing social media today of Zelensky that mocks him because he used to be a performer, with old clips of him. Well, he can’t top the ‘Donald Trump’s House of Wings’ clip. pic.twitter.com/8LQXeKnJ3p — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 26, 2023

Here is footage of your father and Rudy Giuliani dressed in Drag and kissing in 2000. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DHnQjJlcx6 — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) February 27, 2023

Others suggested Trump Jr. was in no position to criticize Zelensky. The Ukranian comic-turned-political leader has led his country in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion for more than a year.

Unlike you, Zelenskyy had self-confidence long before he was elected president, so he could dress and dance like that. You are just a spoiled child of rich parents. — Taras Mishchenko (@tarasmi) February 26, 2023

Yet he’s still more manly than anyone sharing your chinless, shallow gene pool. — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) February 26, 2023

jealous of his masculinity, you mama’s boy? — Melaniya Podolyak (@MelaniePodolyak) February 26, 2023

What are you mad about today, MAGA? Is it woke? CRT? “The blacks”? How bout the libs and the gays and the elites? Are they making you angry again today? All the fake news? And Ukraine—Is Ukraine being attacked by Putin making you angry at Biden again? What’s really wrong? Tell me — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 26, 2023

your father dancing looks like he’s jacking off 2 c*cks simultaneously please sit down https://t.co/0hCuv4G9zG pic.twitter.com/Ox3jUzFxMO — vanya ✙ 🇺🇦 (@eurovanya) February 27, 2023

Related: “Nepo Baby” Donald Trump Jr. might want to stay off Twitter today