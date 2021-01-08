Don Jr. wasted absolutely no time b*tching about his dad’s Twitter ban…on Twitter

2020 forced some major existential questions into the foreground, and 2021 is already adding a few to the list. As of Friday evening, there’s one more: Who is Donald Trump without Twitter? The soon-to-be-former president was banned from the service for life on Friday evening.
We imagine Trump will be asking himself that when he wakes in the middle of the night and reaches for his phone from muscle memory only to realize he can’t tweet, and you can be sure his closest allies will be huffing about the move. And first up from the inner circle is Don Jr., who wasted zero time complaining about the unfairness of it all.
Of course, he aired his grievances on Twitter, first writing: “We are living Orwell’s 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what’s left is only there for a chosen few. This is absolute insanity!”
And following that up with: “So the ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc… but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended,” adding, “Mao would be proud.”
We are living Orwell’s 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what’s left is only there for a chosen few.
This is absolute insanity! https://t.co/s2z8ymFsLX
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021
So the ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc… but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended.
Mao would be proud.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021
For context, Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform for life less than 11 days before he is scheduled to leave office. The move came two days after the president incited an angry mob to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in the process of certifying Joe Biden‘s victory, a terroristic rampage that left five dead and the nation stunned at a traitorous element in its midst.
Senator Josh Hawley made a similar “free speech is dead” declaration after Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal in the wake of the events at the Capitol. Hawley was one of the senators accused of helping to incite the mob of rioters. Of course nobody is entitled to a book deal under the First Amendment, just like free speech has limits, inciting violence among them.
5 Comments
whatsaywhat
Twitter is not the government. It’s a private company.
Just like a bakery doesn’t have to bake a gay wedding cake, Twitter doesn’t have to broadcast the deranged rantings of a death cult and its leader.
dhmonarch89
nothing is stopping Trump from free speech- as President, he can hold a press conference and address the nation 20 times a day if he wants. Even after he leaves (still holding my breath) he can stand on a street corner and express his free speech (another reason to aid prosecution and make a prison term for sedition, terrorism and treason a life sentence).
dhmonarch89
I got banned from twitter when I wished Trumped Junior would be mauled by a bear (there was a story about his getting a special license to hunt grizzlies in Alaska, I replied- ‘I hope a bear mauls him’ and twitter banned me from posting for life- I still have account, but only to read people’s posts. I don’t bother signing in- I’ll occasionally follow a link and look at a twitter pic today. Don’t miss it.
Openminded
Social media abuse is at the core of a lot of America’s problems. Trump is a bully with or without Twitter. He is the poster child for the dark side of social media. Just like the SoHo Karen who recently attacked the black youth whom she wrongfully thought had her IPhone, too many people are emotionally attached to their social media feeds. Just “Put the phone down and step away”.
Topazme
this stupid ass person cannot understand that trump still has free speech and Twitter is a private company and platform and when you sign onto that you agree with terms and conditions that you wont spread hate speech and violence and Trump has done exactly that and by doing that violated the terms of agreement between him and twitter….so twitter has every right to throw him out of their platform….he can still shout from a road outside his house or go to fox news and but now he wont have a platform on twitter and facebook that reaches millions of people….Good Riddance!!