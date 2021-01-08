Don Jr. wasted absolutely no time b*tching about his dad’s Twitter ban…on Twitter

2020 forced some major existential questions into the foreground, and 2021 is already adding a few to the list. As of Friday evening, there’s one more: Who is Donald Trump without Twitter? The soon-to-be-former president was banned from the service for life on Friday evening.

We imagine Trump will be asking himself that when he wakes in the middle of the night and reaches for his phone from muscle memory only to realize he can’t tweet, and you can be sure his closest allies will be huffing about the move. And first up from the inner circle is Don Jr., who wasted zero time complaining about the unfairness of it all.

Of course, he aired his grievances on Twitter, first writing: “We are living Orwell’s 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what’s left is only there for a chosen few. This is absolute insanity!”

And following that up with: “So the ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc… but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended,” adding, “Mao would be proud.”

For context, Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform for life less than 11 days before he is scheduled to leave office. The move came two days after the president incited an angry mob to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in the process of certifying Joe Biden‘s victory, a terroristic rampage that left five dead and the nation stunned at a traitorous element in its midst.

Senator Josh Hawley made a similar “free speech is dead” declaration after Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal in the wake of the events at the Capitol. Hawley was one of the senators accused of helping to incite the mob of rioters. Of course nobody is entitled to a book deal under the First Amendment, just like free speech has limits, inciting violence among them.