Don Lemon celebrates Biden’s victory, rips into antigay Trump supporters who’ve made his life hell

When asked for his response to president-elect Joe Biden being declared the winner in the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, Don Lemon clearly had a few things to get off his chest.

After Chris Cuomo asked how he was feeling, Lemon spoke for more than six minutes without interruption about the emotional relief he feels knowing that Donald Trump will no longer be in power come January 20, 2021.

“I didn’t expect to be so overwhelmed,” Lemon said, adding, “I didn’t realize the PTSD that many marginalized people–that African-Americans, women, Latinos, people of color, all kinds of white people–are feeling around this country, because we have had whiplash from someone who only cares about himself and not uniting people.”

Lemon went on to talk about how he has been subjected to all sorts of racist and homophobic vitriol from Trump supporters over the past four years, revealing that he has dealt with “people calling me n*gger and f*g” and accusing him of peddling “fake news.”

“Never before that I’ve been in this business, since 1991, have I ever had to deal with the crap that I’ve had to deal with over the last four years,” Lemon said.

Lemon also tweeted about his experiences over the last four years on Saturday, shortly after Biden was declared the victor, writing: “I don’t dare speak fir [sic] my colleagues, but I can’t tell you how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history. Let’s hope the attacks on journalists, journalism and EVERYONE end. Time to move into the light.”

I don’t dare speak fir my colleagues, but I can’t tell you how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history. Let’s hope the attacks on journalists, journalism and EVERYONE end. Time to move into the light. #america — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 7, 2020

