Don Lemon, Doja Cat, Jen Coolidge & all the queer stars, allies who turned it out at the Time 100 Gala

By
Don Lemon, Sarah Kate Ellis, Doja Cat, Jen Coolidge at Time 100 Gala
On Wednesday, LGBTQ+ luminaries and allies pulled up in all their red carpet finery to New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center for the Time 100 Gala, which celebrated the magazine’s annual list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Among the queer honorees were singer Steve Lacy, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, fashion designer Thom Browne, actress Aubrey Plaza, and GLAAD President and CEO Sara Kate Ellis, who made a stunning fashion statement in a custom suit and pant ensemble by Christian Siriano that incorporated the light blue, pink and white colors of the transgender flag.

Other honoree style standouts included Doja Cat in a sheer number, Michael B. Jordan in sleek lilac suit, and Jennifer Coolidge showing the children how a mother mothers.

Besides sickening looks, the event’s red carpet also featured Don Lemon‘s first public appearance since being abruptly fired from CNN after 17 years, as well as Kim Kardashian’s first outing since it was revealed she officiated the bonkers Vegas wedding of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton.

Needless to day, it was quite the night!

Click through to see all the fierce fits from the Time 100 Gala…

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy at the Time 100 Gala
Bisexual singer Steve Lacy knows a dramatic blouse and a perfect pair of flare slacks are never a Bad Habit.

Sarah Kate Ellis

Sarah Kate Ellis at the Time 100 Gala
Ellis’ designer ensemble sent a strong message about being visible allies to the transgender community.

Don Lemon & Tim Malone

Don Lemon and Tim Malone at the Time 100 Gala
Lemon held his head high as he & his fiancé faced the media in their matching navy tuxedos.

Ronan Farrow & Mia Farrow

Ronan Farrow and mother Mia Farrow at the Time 100 Gala
Ronan is literally a golden child as he turned the night into a mother-son outing.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat at the Time 100 Gala
Doja definitely knows how to titillate.

Thom Browne

Thom Browne at the Time 100 Gala
The man who got us to crop our pants is now making us second guess our 3 inch shorts!

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza at the Time 100 Gala
Don’t you dare say Handmaid’s chic! Nope.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge at the Time 100 Gala
Hair by Ricky Martin. She bangs!

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan at the Time 100 Gala
Another Creed knockout!

Salma Hayek & Angela Bassett

Salma Hayek and Angela Bassett at the Time 100 Gala
Marvel Mothers assemble!

Austin Butler

Austin Butler at the Time 100 Gala
Elvis has entered the building and is looking fly as hell.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian at the Time 100 Gala
It’s giving 1970s Cher.

