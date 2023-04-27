Don Lemon, Doja Cat, Jen Coolidge & all the queer stars, allies who turned it out at the Time 100 Gala

credit: Getty Images

On Wednesday, LGBTQ+ luminaries and allies pulled up in all their red carpet finery to New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center for the Time 100 Gala, which celebrated the magazine’s annual list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Among the queer honorees were singer Steve Lacy, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, fashion designer Thom Browne, actress Aubrey Plaza, and GLAAD President and CEO Sara Kate Ellis, who made a stunning fashion statement in a custom suit and pant ensemble by Christian Siriano that incorporated the light blue, pink and white colors of the transgender flag.

Other honoree style standouts included Doja Cat in a sheer number, Michael B. Jordan in sleek lilac suit, and Jennifer Coolidge showing the children how a mother mothers.

Besides sickening looks, the event’s red carpet also featured Don Lemon‘s first public appearance since being abruptly fired from CNN after 17 years, as well as Kim Kardashian’s first outing since it was revealed she officiated the bonkers Vegas wedding of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton.

Needless to day, it was quite the night!

