Donald Glover gives Gay Twitter heatstroke with short shorts and little else

For 65 years a question has puzzled the world’s brightest minds. Who wears short shorts?

The answer has finally been revealed, and it’s Donald Glover, the genius behind Childish Gambino and FX’s Atlanta. OK, so maybe he’s not the only one, but he definitely pulls off the look.

Glover was spotted in New York City recently in yellow shorts (short ones) with matching shoes and bucket hat, and the summer getup caused an online heat wave to accompany the one in real life.

 

Glover is revising his NYC roots — he attended NYU and got his start as a writer on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock — to film the new Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. He’ll star opposite PEN15’s Maya Erskine, and we’re loving this power couple already.

But more on those shorts…

Here’s how Twitter responded to the short-shots: