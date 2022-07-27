Donald Glover gives Gay Twitter heatstroke with short shorts and little else

For 65 years a question has puzzled the world’s brightest minds. Who wears short shorts?

The answer has finally been revealed, and it’s Donald Glover, the genius behind Childish Gambino and FX’s Atlanta. OK, so maybe he’s not the only one, but he definitely pulls off the look.

Glover was spotted in New York City recently in yellow shorts (short ones) with matching shoes and bucket hat, and the summer getup caused an online heat wave to accompany the one in real life.

Glover is revising his NYC roots — he attended NYU and got his start as a writer on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock — to film the new Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. He’ll star opposite PEN15’s Maya Erskine, and we’re loving this power couple already.

But more on those shorts…

Here’s how Twitter responded to the short-shots:

donald glover finally bringing out the first celeb man on shorty shorts moment of the summer thank you god pic.twitter.com/pSiTyP3cAY — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) July 24, 2022

I appreciate the fact that 6 different people have sent me the Donald Glover short shorts photo today — KM (@bruhofftop) July 27, 2022

Just posting this to share the blessing that is Donald Glover in these short shorts pic.twitter.com/HratUecbeG — Cherise (@ChiclyReese) July 26, 2022

WE WANT MEN IN SHORT SHORTS (and crop tops!) Thanks for setting the example @donaldglover ?? pic.twitter.com/keA7RV1Xlb — Gaby (@_gabymcneill) July 26, 2022

donald glover with an ideal late-july fit pic.twitter.com/rMk2OGHjg5 — Tyler Watamanuk (@tylerwatamanuk) July 25, 2022

I’m sorry to say that if I was walking around soho and I saw Donald glover like this I would have a Victorian style fainting spell pic.twitter.com/9V0VwAZURB — elena burrito (@elenadorito) July 25, 2022

Donald Glover is walking round New York looking like this and it's an eight hour flight, yes? pic.twitter.com/DJIVCXRGdt — Scott (@merseytart) July 26, 2022

Donald Glover out here making Summer Heat palatablehttps://t.co/qCnVN7raS5 pic.twitter.com/tFFip0DYho — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) July 25, 2022