Donald and Melania hosted New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago and all the worst people were there

Donald and Melania Trump hosted their annual New Year’s Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago and the guest list was actually just a copy of the VIP list on the hostess stand outside the gates of hell.

Last year, the Trumps didn’t attend the shindig because Donald was too busy planning the insurrection they had to be in Washington, D.C. But on Friday, the couple invited all their best friends to pay $1,000 per person to party with them in Florida and help spread the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

The Daily Mail reports:

Several other Trumpworld favorites were in attendance, including former New York City Mayor and attorney for Trump Rudy Giuliani, Congressman Matt Gaetz – who attended with his new wife Ginger Luckey despite his ongoing sex trafficking investigation – and son Eric, who was with wife Lara and their children.

Other esteemed guests included Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, accused sexual predator Kimberly Guilfoyle…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

Former Mrs. Florida 2016/conservative commentator Karyn Turk…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karyn Turk Official (@mrsflorida2016)

Country rocker Jason Aldean…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean)

Anti-vaxxer Candace Owens…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Owens (@realcandaceowens)

And celebrity fitness trainer Rosalyn Yellin…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosalyn (@rosalynyellin)

Noticeably absent were Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

We’re so disappointed to have missed out on these festivities. Good thing there’s always next year. Assuming Trump isn’t in jail by then.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.