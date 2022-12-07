Donald Trump had an absolutely AWFUL day yesterday. What fresh hell might today bring?

Yesterday was a truly terrible day for Donald Trump. Like, maybe one of the worst ever.

First, the January 6 committee announced it will be making criminal referrals to the Justice Department after winding down its investigation into the Trump-incited insurrection on the U.S. Capitol that happened two years ago next month. Then, the embattled ex-president’s family business lost a criminal tax fraud lawsuit in New York. And then, Herschel Walker, who Trump hand-picked to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia despite being wholly unqualified, lost in the runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Phew! That was a lot.

OK, now let’s unpack it all…

The January 6 Committee

Yesterday morning, Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, told reporters that the panel would, in fact, be making criminal referrals to the Justice Department, though he stopped short of saying who might be referred.

CNN later reported that Trump’s name was among those being considered:

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack is weighing criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump and a number of his closest allies, multiple sources tell CNN. The sources would not elaborate on who besides Trump is being considered. Criminal referrals would largely be symbolic in nature. The committee lacks prosecutorial powers, and the Justice Department does not need a referral from Congress to investigate crimes as it has its own criminal investigations into the Capitol attack ongoing.

Committee members met yesterday to put together the final list, although it has yet to be finalized. A source also told CNN that the referrals ultimately “will be focused on the main organizers and leaders of the attacks.”

The Trump Organization

After two days of deliberations, a jury returned guilty verdicts against the Trump Organization on all 17 counts related to a 15-year tax-fraud scheme in what the New York Times has deemed “a sweeping condemnation of the company that bears Mr. Trump’s name.”

Trump’s lawyers say they plan to appeal the verdict. The ex-president himself said on Truth Social that he was “disappointed” by the trial’s outcome then, in typical Trump fashion, pinned all the blame on his company’s longtime CFO, Allen H. Weisselberg, and once again said he was the target of a “witch hunt.”

“New York City is a hard place to be ‘Trump,’ as businesses and people flee our once Great City!” he ranted.

The Trump Organization faces a maximum penalty of $1.61 million in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for mid-January.

The Georgia Runoff

Meanwhile, as all that was unfolding, voters in Georgia were casting their ballots in the runoff election between Warnock and Walker. Ultimately, Warnock retained his seat by winning 51.4% of the vote.

The Hill reports:

Trump plucked Walker out of nowhere and dropped him into the race. Even though Walker ran better than the late polling, he still lost. Worse, he was the only Republican to lose a statewide race in Georgia — from governor to labor commissioner. Since taking much of the heat for the poor GOP performance in the mid-terms, things have gone from bad to worse for Trump. At every turn he’s making the wrong moves, losing in court, losing at the ballot box and generally self-destructing.

Warnock’s victory means Democrats now have a 51-seat majority in the Senate.

And now some tweets…

The biggest loser tonight isn't Herschel Walker. It's Donald Trump. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 7, 2022

The only former President to be impeached twice, incite an insurrection and call for the Constitution to be shredded. Donald Trump will also be the first former President to be indicted. Who’s with me? — Dylan Smith (@dylanmsmitty) December 6, 2022

Trump University shut down after settling a $25M fraud lawsuit. The Trump Foundation was shut down after a “pattern of illegality.” Now, the Trump Organization is found guilty of fraud. Donald Trump is, and has always been, a massive fraud. A con man of historic proportions. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) December 6, 2022

Donald Trump wrote the book on losing. pic.twitter.com/xuDAf4fvSd — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) December 7, 2022

Donald Trump should NOT be allowed to run for president again. Can we agree? — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 6, 2022

Breaking: The January 6th Select Committee has decided to make CRIMINAL referrals to the Justice Department! Donald Trump should be terrified. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) December 6, 2022

December 6 has turned out to be a nightmare for Donald Trump. Two of his frauds have been exposed: the Trump Organization and Herschel Walker. One lost in the courtroom; the other, at the ballot box. Thank you Georgia! — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 7, 2022

One more loss for Donald Trump. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 7, 2022

Anything less than a criminal referral to the DOJ of Donald Trump for SEDITION by the January 6 committee means it was one long exercise in public masturbation. — ???Stevie Van Zandt??? (@StevieVanZandt) December 6, 2022