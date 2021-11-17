Donald Trump apparently gets VERY triggered at the mention of Ivanka & Jared…

A new report claims that Donald Trump suffered a massive emotional meltdown during debate prep for the 2020 Election. Specifically, mention of Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner–also a Trump advisor–sent candidate Trump into an emotional tirade.

The report comes as the latest leak from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s new book, Betrayal, which chronicles internal actions by the Trump administration in the days leading up to and after the 2020 Election. According to Karl, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie “played” Joe Biden during debate prep, and intentionally brought up Jared and Ivanka to see how Trump would react.

In short, it didn’t go well

“You have real nerve talking about relatives taking advantage of political power,” Christie said in the role of Biden, according to Karl’s book. “You’ve invited your daughter and son-in-law into the White House and they made $36 million last year while they were doing the people’s business. Your family traded the influence they have in the White House to make tens of millions of dollars.”

“That’s absolutely untrue!” Trump screamed. “We’ve lost money here. My children are losing money being here. Jared has sacrificed more than anyone being away from his business. He hasn’t made any kind of money.”

“No, no, Mr. President,” Christie rebutted as Biden. “They filed disclosure statements that say they made at least $36 million last year. Are you saying they lied? They lied about how much money they made?”

“I’m not going to sit here and put up with this sh*t,” Trump whined. The then-president refused to discuss how he would respond in the event Biden made similar claims during a debate.

“I don’t want to hear anymore,” Trump said. “I know what they’re going to say. Enough. Let’s move on.”

Trump may have ultimately regretted his rejection of debate prep. After a disastrous performance in the first debate opposite Biden, he boycotted the second debate altogether.

The report of Trump’s debate tantrum is just the latest story to emerge from Jonathan Karl’s Betrayal, which went on sale this week. Other early reports revealed that Trump advisors felt responsible for the death of Herman Cain following his contracting of COVID-19 at a massive Tulsa rally, and the revelation that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed from office following the January 6 Capitol Insurrection.