America’s one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted, disgraced ex-president is now a convicted felon.
On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial.
The 77-year-old is now the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony. MAGA!
With the election less than six months away, the presumptive Republican nominee for president could be facing jail time.
Judge Juan Merchan has set a sentencing hearing for July 11, just days before Republicans are set to formally select Trump as their candidate for the 2024 general election.
In the meantime, here’s some early reactions to this historic moment:
The MAGA cult is losing their minds …
Don Jr. seemed irked by the decision…
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden wasted no time with his thoughts…
inbama
My birthday present just came two weeks early.
abfab
THANK YOU MANHATTAN!
WillParkinson
Oh, no. And me without any wine.
Woody
His donation page has crashed.
Woody
The REAL verdict will be November 5, 2024.
abfab
Sure, Baron.
KM201
They have to send him to prison at this point, especially after he’s been threatening the judge nonstop. Otherwise, things are going to get much, much worse.