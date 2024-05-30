America’s one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted, disgraced ex-president is now a convicted felon.

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial.

The 77-year-old is now the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony. MAGA!

BREAKING: Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York pic.twitter.com/Yq8LWihvRx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 30, 2024

With the election less than six months away, the presumptive Republican nominee for president could be facing jail time.

Judge Juan Merchan has set a sentencing hearing for July 11, just days before Republicans are set to formally select Trump as their candidate for the 2024 general election.

In the meantime, here’s some early reactions to this historic moment:

GUILTY — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) May 30, 2024

BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL 34 COUNTS! HE IS NOW A CONVICTED FELON. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 30, 2024

Official statement from Michael Cohen: “Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law. While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters. I want to thank my attorneys Danya Perry and Joshua Kolb for their invaluable guidance… — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 30, 2024

Justice just grabbed Donald J. Trump by the pussy. — Mayo ? (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 30, 2024

Liza Minnelli has outlived Donald Trump's first criminal trial. The fraudster-in-chief was found GUILTY on 34 charges that he conspired to falsify business records to influence the '16 election pic.twitter.com/A9nGKj7TIm — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) May 30, 2024

34 is now my favorite number. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024

And Katie, you have supported me and been there for me through all this. I am sitting in a restaurant by myself crying. https://t.co/O2Jb53OyJR — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2024

How’s that chant go that he used to lead at rallies? — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) May 30, 2024

Lock him up! — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) May 30, 2024

Me listening to these guilty verdicts come in pic.twitter.com/nrKddHrwRZ — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ?? (@AngryBlackLady) May 30, 2024

An orange man in an orange jumpsuit. — Alexander S. Vindman ? (@AVindman) May 30, 2024

Sending my thoughts and prayers to @realDonaldTrump — David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) May 30, 2024

We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2024

GUILTY — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) May 30, 2024

Donald Trump can no longer vote.



He can no longer own a gun. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 30, 2024

“I am an innocent man” – Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/bpNbXjpF05 — greg the menace (@mistergeezy) June 8, 2023

Do we have a live cam on Martha-Ann Alito's flagpole? — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 30, 2024

What’s the right number of felonies to be convicted of? pic.twitter.com/lPobOItUiI — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 30, 2024

The MAGA cult is losing their minds …

PROSECUTOR TOLD TRUMP THERE IS NO BAIL. pic.twitter.com/754nlFNaCs — Oliya Scootercaster ? (@ScooterCasterNY) May 30, 2024

Don Jr. seemed irked by the decision…

Such bullshit. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden wasted no time with his thoughts…

There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box.



Donate to our campaign today: https://t.co/aJXS9oti0a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 30, 2024

