Donald Trump

America’s one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted, disgraced ex-president is now a convicted felon.

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial.

The 77-year-old is now the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony. MAGA!

With the election less than six months away, the presumptive Republican nominee for president could be facing jail time.

Judge Juan Merchan has set a sentencing hearing for July 11, just days before Republicans are set to formally select Trump as their candidate for the 2024 general election.

In the meantime, here’s some early reactions to this historic moment:

@rosie

34 counts – GUILTY – amen !!!! #GodBlessAmerica

? original sound – Rosie ODonnell

The MAGA cult is losing their minds

Don Jr. seemed irked by the decision…

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden wasted no time with his thoughts…

