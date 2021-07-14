Donald Trump Jr. may not want to check Twitter today–it’s looking bad

Continuing to display a knack for knowing no lows, Donald Trump Jr. is once again facing backlash for saying something nobody else would ever think to say. This time, it came in the form of social media comments celebrating the destruction of a George Floyd mural in Toledo, Ohio.

The mural was struck by lightning, and the former president’s eldest son likely thought he was being pretty clever when he joked that it was an act of God “telling us something here.”

“This will drive some people nuts but oh well,” Trump wrote on Instagram and Twitter alongside a photo of an article about the event. “I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!? Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either. Also please don’t tell me they’re not trying to turn him into a role model/hero there’s statues of him going up all over the country etc. etc. The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place. Again, we can learn from a disastrous situation but the pendulum seems to always correct way too far these days.”

We’re guessing when Trump Jr. says “lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers” he’s referring to the growing movement to remove Jim Crow-era monuments to Confederate Army leaders, none of whom are “founding fathers,” but we digress.

In the Instagram comments, he added: “I mean when was the last time you heard of a building being destroyed by lightning? A brick wall that’s not a conductor of electricity? This stuff really doesn’t happen that often.”

And over on Twitter he added, “I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.”

The comments got plenty of response on Twitter, and folks really rolled their collective eyes at that “I’m a builder” part.

Here’s some of the reaction:

cutting up lines of coke doesn’t count as building something — yimon (@yimonella) July 14, 2021

Tock tick tock tick tock tick tock pic.twitter.com/TOIqKFEPBR — Mullen (@Moetboo) July 14, 2021

Tell me you're a racist without telling me you're a racist pic.twitter.com/ikihNdknWz — Bryan ?? (@swimmerbr78) July 14, 2021

Your tweet tells us you’re a racist piece of shit. — Edward Phillips (@tsoiliho) July 14, 2021

Narrator: Junior had never actually built anything. pic.twitter.com/CUEHNjD0V5 — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) July 14, 2021

Higher power or higher powder.. ??? pic.twitter.com/Qxk7Ixv0c9 — Drain the traitors… (@LowMaga) July 14, 2021

If you are a builder, your father is a stable genius. — lupus_popolus ???? ?? (@lupus_popolus) July 14, 2021

Let's get this straight: ur a hustler not a builder. — JoanONo! Magnetized So Now I Know Where My Keys R (@mimilu) July 14, 2021