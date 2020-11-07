Donald Trump has lost the election and #GaysForTrump are not taking it well

Well, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief because Donald J. Trump has lost his reelection bid. Come Wednesday, January 20, 2021, our shared four-year nightmare will finally (finally!) be over.
Well, at least it will be for most of us.
For roughly 28% of LGBTQ voters, the nightmare is just beginning. That’s how many queer people cast their ballots for Trump, according to exit surveys conduced by Edison Research for the National Election Pool.
Needless to say, these folx are not taking Trump’s loss well…
Joe Biden is not my president I will not rest until I know daddy trump is my president again‼️‼️ #maga #gaysfortrump #trump2020 #trumpwon #ivoted pic.twitter.com/ERIRFt536z
— Christopher (@chraxl) November 7, 2020
The woke gay left are just the absolute worst bunch of miserable narcissistic imbeciles. Glad to never associate with them and the last few days have proved it. #MAGAGays #GaysForTrump #ConservativeGays.
— Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) November 6, 2020
The news media is trying to demoralize people with valid questions about this process by declaring Biden the winner.
Networks don’t decide elections, the people do.
And the next few weeks will be filled with legal challenges. Keep fighting.
— Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) November 7, 2020
Anyone, and I mean ANYONE from the #GOP house or senate that folds on @POTUS #DonaldTrump, I will screenshot your tweets and you WILL BE primaried!#ShotAcrossTheBow #gaysfortrump #WalkAway
— Carmen Cansino 🎭 (@MissJennaSide) November 7, 2020
The whole map is lit red, but no, Biden wins because he won like one small town in Long Island New York. SUSSPICCCCIOUSSSSS. #Trump2020 #GaysForTrump @realDonaldTrump
— iamdevkay (@iamdevkay) November 6, 2020
Well it’s sad that so many people are on the wrong side of history #logcabinrepublicans #gaysfortrump
— Jon (@BodyworkByJon) November 7, 2020
In the last four days since the election, every single swing state magically flipped from red to blue by margin of less than 30k votes.
Check them yourself:
AZ, NV, GA, PA, WI
You’re expecting me to believe each state magically found just enough votes to narrowly beat Trump?
— David Leatherwood (@brokebackUSA) November 7, 2020
#GaysForTrump
how do I delete pound sign?
HOW
HOW HELP
— Rob Grant (@RobGran60021257) November 6, 2020
It’s all fraud and election stealing. Criminals!
— Office Guy (@OfficeGuy17) November 7, 2020
What irony. When CNN calls the election for Joe Biden you know it’s FAKE NEWS.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1wN0iFA8nH
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 7, 2020
They (the woke gay left) expect us to give them our free will & intellectual independence and if we don’t, we are casted away as heretics and apostates who receive no mercy. They truly do act like Islam don’t they? Just without the killing. #MAGAGays #ConservativeGays https://t.co/1MOVcCwKp1
— Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) November 6, 2020
CNN has declared Biden the winner, but they are LYING
There are dozens of legal claims being litigated in court
There are razor-thin vote margins in multiple swing states
Hundreds of instances of voting fraud being investigated
WE WILL WIN IN THE COURTS!!
— Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) November 7, 2020
TRUMP FLAGS NEEDS TO GO UP!
If you don’t have one jump on amazon and get one! Let’s show the nation who is our President!#Trump2020 #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica #TrumpSupporter #GaysForTrump #BlackVoicesForTrump #LatinosForTrump
— Carlos Cabrera 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@StarzzCarlos) November 6, 2020
@realDonaldTrump
As a gay man, I want to apologize to the President of the United States of America Donald Trump for how the LGBTQ community is behaving durring this election. Not all of us are like that. #GaysForTrump
— DAVO (@davoolson) November 6, 2020
It’s disappointing that so many in our community voted for the guy who has spent the past four years chipping away at our rights. We hope they have a change of heart one day.
Related: Four things that loser Donald Trump should do now that he’s been fired
8 Comments
Joshua333
Clearly, the last four years have made them become extremely mentally ill. You ever heard of Stockholm Syndrome? Yeah… sadly I don’t feel sorry for them.
SnakeyJ
Queerty: Why expose a 14 year old boy in this article? Do you really want him to get all the HATE from this site? That is cruel. Plus if you read through his thread he was JOKING. You need to do your research. This is dangerous.
Kangol2
For once I’m going to agree with you. Please do not set up underage kids to be targets of vitriolic response, and that goes across the political spectrum, i.e. rightwingers towards liberal kids, as happened to the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas survivors who spoke up for gun control.
white-queer-african
WOW!!!! Not since the fall of apartheid and the release of Nelson Mandela are we celebrating so hard tonight as we are celebrating the fall of the emperor with no clothes on. We, from sunny South Africa, and not the shithole African country Trump called us. Lock him, and his spawn UP!!!!!! The people have spoken, TRUMP YOU ARE FIRED.
Goostersd
The first with the guy in a hat is a parody. Did you even look at his Twitter account?
Josh447
How anyone can vote for a confirmed liar cheater swindler betrayer sexual molesting divisive narcissistic sociopathic con artist mental case is just beyond me. If you Rs have anything to back up your reasons, we’re more than open to hearing them. Discuss.
TomG
Because obviously they are the same. People tend to stick by their own kind.
TomG
Sadly, like Evangelicals, these LGBTQ Trump supporters are OBVIOUSLY some of the least educated our nation has to offer. I guess low educated people are in every group.