Donald Trump has lost the election and #GaysForTrump are not taking it well

Well, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief because Donald J. Trump has lost his reelection bid. Come Wednesday, January 20, 2021, our shared four-year nightmare will finally (finally!) be over.

Well, at least it will be for most of us.

For roughly 28% of LGBTQ voters, the nightmare is just beginning. That’s how many queer people cast their ballots for Trump, according to exit surveys conduced by Edison Research for the National Election Pool.

Needless to say, these folx are not taking Trump’s loss well…

The woke gay left are just the absolute worst bunch of miserable narcissistic imbeciles. Glad to never associate with them and the last few days have proved it. #MAGAGays #GaysForTrump #ConservativeGays. — Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) November 6, 2020

The news media is trying to demoralize people with valid questions about this process by declaring Biden the winner. Networks don’t decide elections, the people do. And the next few weeks will be filled with legal challenges. Keep fighting. — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) November 7, 2020

Anyone, and I mean ANYONE from the #GOP house or senate that folds on @POTUS #DonaldTrump, I will screenshot your tweets and you WILL BE primaried!#ShotAcrossTheBow #gaysfortrump #WalkAway — Carmen Cansino 🎭 (@MissJennaSide) November 7, 2020

The whole map is lit red, but no, Biden wins because he won like one small town in Long Island New York. SUSSPICCCCIOUSSSSS. #Trump2020 #GaysForTrump @realDonaldTrump — iamdevkay (@iamdevkay) November 6, 2020

Well it’s sad that so many people are on the wrong side of history #logcabinrepublicans #gaysfortrump — Jon (@BodyworkByJon) November 7, 2020

In the last four days since the election, every single swing state magically flipped from red to blue by margin of less than 30k votes. Check them yourself: AZ, NV, GA, PA, WI You’re expecting me to believe each state magically found just enough votes to narrowly beat Trump? — David Leatherwood (@brokebackUSA) November 7, 2020

#GaysForTrump

how do I delete pound sign?

HOW

HOW HELP — Rob Grant (@RobGran60021257) November 6, 2020

It’s all fraud and election stealing. Criminals! — Office Guy (@OfficeGuy17) November 7, 2020

What irony. When CNN calls the election for Joe Biden you know it’s FAKE NEWS.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1wN0iFA8nH — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 7, 2020

They (the woke gay left) expect us to give them our free will & intellectual independence and if we don’t, we are casted away as heretics and apostates who receive no mercy. They truly do act like Islam don’t they? Just without the killing. #MAGAGays #ConservativeGays https://t.co/1MOVcCwKp1 — Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) November 6, 2020

CNN has declared Biden the winner, but they are LYING There are dozens of legal claims being litigated in court There are razor-thin vote margins in multiple swing states Hundreds of instances of voting fraud being investigated WE WILL WIN IN THE COURTS!! — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) November 7, 2020

TRUMP FLAGS NEEDS TO GO UP! If you don’t have one jump on amazon and get one! Let’s show the nation who is our President!#Trump2020 #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica #TrumpSupporter #GaysForTrump #BlackVoicesForTrump #LatinosForTrump — Carlos Cabrera 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@StarzzCarlos) November 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump

As a gay man, I want to apologize to the President of the United States of America Donald Trump for how the LGBTQ community is behaving durring this election. Not all of us are like that. #GaysForTrump — DAVO (@davoolson) November 6, 2020

It’s disappointing that so many in our community voted for the guy who has spent the past four years chipping away at our rights. We hope they have a change of heart one day.

Related: Four things that loser Donald Trump should do now that he’s been fired