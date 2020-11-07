Be best!

Donald Trump has lost the election and #GaysForTrump are not taking it well

8 comments

Well, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief because Donald J. Trump has lost his reelection bid. Come Wednesday, January 20, 2021, our shared four-year nightmare will finally (finally!) be over.

Well, at least it will be for most of us.

For roughly 28% of LGBTQ voters, the nightmare is just beginning. That’s how many queer people cast their ballots for Trump, according to exit surveys conduced by Edison Research for the National Election Pool.

Needless to say, these folx are not taking Trump’s loss well…

It’s disappointing that so many in our community voted for the guy who has spent the past four years chipping away at our rights. We hope they have a change of heart one day.

