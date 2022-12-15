Donald Trump would rather not talk about the fact that, come Monday, he’s probably gonna be up sh*t creek

Just how screwed is Donald Trump right now? According to former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb, very, very, VERY.

Cobb told CNN he’s 99.9% sure the January 6 committee is getting ready to refer the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president to the Justice Department for prosecution as it winds down its investigation.

Speaking to Erin Burnett yesterday, Cobb said he’s confident a referral is coming and that it will likely arrive before Christmas.

“I think they started out with that as a goal and I think they certainly have put forward evidence that would justify, even in the absence of cross-examination–which I think is an unfortunate product of the committee’s constitution,” he said. “But even without the cross-examination, clearly the evidence they have put forward justifies them to make a criminal referral.”

Whether or not the Justice Department chooses to do anything in response, however, is another story.