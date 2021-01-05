The Donald Trump ‘Rent’ remix you never knew you needed

By now you’ve certainly heard Donald Trump‘s weekend phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” the 11,780 votes needed to swing the state his direction. Here it is again with a catchy tune from Rent.

The parody set to “Seasons of Love” was created by the Gregory Brothers, who swapped out “525,600 minutes” for “11,780 votes.” Nicely played.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump sings.

Star Trek: Discovery star and original Rent cast member Anthony Rapp gave the remix his seal of approval, tweeting: “I think it’s safe to say that [Rent creator] Jonathan Larson would have been very proud. He was intensely political, and would have HATED Donald. I love this.”

Listen: