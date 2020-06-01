Donald Trump is selling pride shirts because of course he is

As Donald Trump flails and fails to confront any of an ever-growing number of major crises in the nation, his reelection campaign wants to sell supporters pride-themed t-shirts.

The “Make America Great Again” shirts feature Trump’s slogan embossed in the rainbow colors of the pride flag. The campaign began selling the shirts last December. The description on the Trump website reads: “Show your support for the LGBT+ community and the 45th President with this exclusive Make America Great Again t-Shirt.”

Of course, anyone with half a brain should realize that support for Trump clashes with support for the queer community. Trump has run the most homophobic administration in modern history, barring transgender people from serving in the military, removing protections for queer people in schools, and filed court documents arguing that employers should be able to fire employees for being LGBTQ. Trump’s Vice President, Mike Pence, is also a longtime supporter of conversion therapy.