Donald Trump is selling pride shirts because of course he is

As Donald Trump flails and fails to confront any of an ever-growing number of major crises in the nation, his reelection campaign wants to sell supporters pride-themed t-shirts.
The “Make America Great Again” shirts feature Trump’s slogan embossed in the rainbow colors of the pride flag. The campaign began selling the shirts last December. The description on the Trump website reads: “Show your support for the LGBT+ community and the 45th President with this exclusive Make America Great Again t-Shirt.”
Of course, anyone with half a brain should realize that support for Trump clashes with support for the queer community. Trump has run the most homophobic administration in modern history, barring transgender people from serving in the military, removing protections for queer people in schools, and filed court documents arguing that employers should be able to fire employees for being LGBTQ. Trump’s Vice President, Mike Pence, is also a longtime supporter of conversion therapy.
9 Comments
Mack
Well you know the LCR will eat them up because of how they like to be treated so badly by their party.
Mister P
Another lie all the dumb asses in this country can fall for.
LumpyPillows
All I need to know is how flammable is that shirt?
Kevan1
I just do not get it. The Idiot and chief “thief”. Says he supports the gay community then tries to pass any legislation against us he can. His V.P. supports conversion therapy. He is a wh-re for votes. He isn’t even loyal to his own friends. What sane GLBTQIQ person would support this jack as_.? One with mental issues?
galengrant
How self-loathing would one have to be to buy this shirt much less wear it! Stunning! Simply stunning!
Cam
Question for the group.
Will the right wing troll on this site by just one shirt for itself, or will it by one each for it’s multiple screenames?
jdr11201
Hmm,
He out to make one: Make America Gag !
fur_hunter
If a person who says he is gay, buys one of those pieces of s hit shirts, that person should be ostracised from the gay community and labeled with a Scarlet Letter.
barryaksarben
Please be sure no one buys one as a joke because he will use that money to harm us further. And if you know someone who is buying one with a straight face be sure to educate them on their self hatred showing through