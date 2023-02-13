Donald Trump slams “no talent” Rihanna’s Super Bowl appearance

Rihanna made a stunning return to the live arena yesterday with her jaw-dropping performance at the Super Bowl.

It included her being raised many meters in the air on a floating, aerial platform. Many watchers were also stunned that she revealed herself to be pregnant again, just nine months after giving birth to her first child.

However, one person distinctly unimpressed was former President Donald Trump. He immediately to his social network platform, Truth Social, to blast the hitmaker.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” he said.

“Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’

You can watch Rihanna’s hit-packed performance on YouTube.

This is not the first time Trump has criticized Rihanna. A couple of days ago he also blasted her on Truth Social, saying, “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Trump’s ire is almost certainly down to Rihanna’s public dislike for him. She previously took legal action to stop Trump from playing her songs at his rallies. In 2020, she spray-painted “F**k Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

Rihanna tweeted photos of her handiwork and labeled it “art”.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl outfit

Rihanna was styled by Jahleel Weaver, with whom she has frequently worked in the past. She wore a bright red Loewe jumpsuit, red plastic bustier and red leather puffy coat by Alaïa. Online, some have compared it to puffy jackets worn by the late Andre Leon-Talley.​​

Online, many could not take Trump’s criticism of Rihanna seriously.

Mr. Sunshine and Happiness weighs in. pic.twitter.com/P4OtxeIj9Z — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s performance was incredible. She has more talent in her pinky finger than Donald Trump, Melania, Ivanka, Don. Jr and Eric ever will. She has actually built a real billion-dollar empire…unlike some haters. — (@ChidiNwatu) February 13, 2023

“So much for her stylist” Maybe don’t talk about others looks when you walking around like this pic.twitter.com/4Oh2wzx88A — Dustin Ginsberg (@DustinGinsberg) February 13, 2023

He’s just jealous because she wealthier and got there on her own. pic.twitter.com/nyAfXVYgv3 — Ella Lee – (@EllaLeeUK) February 13, 2023

I mean, you knew this was coming. If Trump hated it, you know it was great — Andrea Kuszewski (@AndreaKuszewski) February 13, 2023

Besides the Rihanna performance, there was also, of course, a football game. Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

