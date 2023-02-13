Donald Trump slams “no talent” Rihanna’s Super Bowl appearance

Rihanna made a stunning return to the live arena yesterday with her jaw-dropping performance at the Super Bowl.
It included her being raised many meters in the air on a floating, aerial platform. Many watchers were also stunned that she revealed herself to be pregnant again, just nine months after giving birth to her first child.
However, one person distinctly unimpressed was former President Donald Trump. He immediately to his social network platform, Truth Social, to blast the hitmaker.
“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” he said.
“Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’
You can watch Rihanna’s hit-packed performance on YouTube.
SHE’S BAAAACK @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/rH2G9r2RSc
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
This is not the first time Trump has criticized Rihanna. A couple of days ago he also blasted her on Truth Social, saying, “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”
Trump’s ire is almost certainly down to Rihanna’s public dislike for him. She previously took legal action to stop Trump from playing her songs at his rallies. In 2020, she spray-painted “F**k Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.
Rihanna tweeted photos of her handiwork and labeled it “art”.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl outfit
Rihanna was styled by Jahleel Weaver, with whom she has frequently worked in the past. She wore a bright red Loewe jumpsuit, red plastic bustier and red leather puffy coat by Alaïa. Online, some have compared it to puffy jackets worn by the late Andre Leon-Talley.
Online, many could not take Trump’s criticism of Rihanna seriously.
Mr. Sunshine and Happiness weighs in. pic.twitter.com/P4OtxeIj9Z
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 13, 2023
Rihanna’s performance was incredible. She has more talent in her pinky finger than Donald Trump, Melania, Ivanka, Don. Jr and Eric ever will. She has actually built a real billion-dollar empire…unlike some haters.
— (@ChidiNwatu) February 13, 2023
“So much for her stylist”
Maybe don’t talk about others looks when you walking around like this pic.twitter.com/4Oh2wzx88A
— Dustin Ginsberg (@DustinGinsberg) February 13, 2023
He’s just jealous because she wealthier and got there on her own. pic.twitter.com/nyAfXVYgv3
— Ella Lee – (@EllaLeeUK) February 13, 2023
I mean, you knew this was coming. If Trump hated it, you know it was great
— Andrea Kuszewski (@AndreaKuszewski) February 13, 2023
Besides the Rihanna performance, there was also, of course, a football game. Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
Mister P
Nobody cares about his opinion on anything.
Ronbo
Can we stop feeding the tRUmp-train with our attention? Please Editors – stop Graham Gremore. We don’t benefit when editor, Gremore, attacks progressive gay people like Alex Morse, as a child molesters. Gremore feeds FOX and Republicans memes while selling his false “stories” to the highest bidder. In one case, Gremore published multiple false stories – even AFTER the University cleared Alex Morse. Anti-gay for pay seems corrupt… especially at a site called “Queerty”. Our agenda shouldn’t be to attack LGBTQ progressives and our supporters.
novadude
The very idea of the Bloviating Orange Blob critiquing anyone in matters of taste or style is simply laughable.
Have you seen inside his various homes with all that gaudy, nouveau riche gold everywhere?
Puh-lease.
Kangol2
You would think that a former president of the US would not reduce himself to “clout chasing,” but that’s exactly what this pathetic, treasonous, rapist, racist, lying psychopath did with his Untruth Social tweets. The beautiful thing is, Rihanna very likely neither worries nor cares what comes out of this bloviating, coup-participating, Putin puppet Don the Con’s grotesque mouth!
Now on to the real topic at hand: how about those two amazing, gorgeous Super Bowl QBs, Mahomes and Hurts!
LumpyPillows
Exactly.
Jay002
We have a con artist in Congress and a racist as Governor in Florida. We need to do better.
LumpyPillows
We’ve always known Trump has bad taste and is a mean girl. No surprises here! Not sure why he had to push this out there – oh, wait, he can’t help himself. Not someone I want with his short, pudgy fingers on the nuclear missile launch button.
bachy
Anyone who takes a stand against Failure 45 knows by now that he’s happy to shove detractors headfirst into the wood-chipper. He’s already calling potential competitor DeSantis The DeSanctimonious Groomer. This from someone who calls his own daughter “a piece of ass.”
There’s no stoop too low for Failure 45. When the game is dirty politics, ugliness is a powerful weapon, and no one wants to be uglier than Failure 45.
DBMC
Corporal Bone Spurs out making friends.
woodroad34
I guess when you don’t have your finger on the pulse of America, you run for President as an alt-right Republican. ‘Stable genius’….riiiiight.
SDR94103
first time I’ve ever agreed with trumpf.
JTinToronto
Donald who? Is that the guy with the orange skin and the dye job comb-over, and the toilet paper stuck to his shoe? Talk about needing a stylist.
mcflyer54
Just another juvenile and petty attention grab by America’s biggest sore loser.
t
Well she is black and female so why would he be other than degrading and condescending about her?
SUPREME
does anyone really care what this huge sack of solid bodily waste has to say?
mastik8
Cheeto Jesus couldn’t even muster an artist of note for his own Inauguration.