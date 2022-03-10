Donald Trump is talking about ‘gay anthems’ and please God make it stop

Preeminent authority on gay culture Donald Trump has dubbed the Village People’s song “YMCA” as the “gay national anthem.”

In an interview on the Full Send podcast uploaded Wednesday, Trump describes how he likes to play the 1978 disco hit to get the crowd pumped at Mar-a-Lago events.

It was previously reported that the former president hand-picks the music for his parties.

When asked what his “go to banger” is, Trump replied: “I have a lot of them. You know a song that does get people moving?—I love Broadway stuff, Phantom of the Opera and Les Mis etc—You know what gets them rocking? ‘YMCA.'”

You know it’s a party when that “I Dreamed A Dream” beat drops.

“‘YMCA’, the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem,” he continued. “But ‘YMCA’ gets people up and it gets them moving.”

Donald Trump has long been a fan of the Village People, regularly blasting “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man” at rallies.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper‘s face said it all while covering one in 2020:

Anderson Cooper is every gay man in America right now when he hears Macho Man playing at a Trump Rally. The irony of a gay anthem playing at a Trump Rally is lost on the crowd. #machoman #TrumpRallyFlorida # pic.twitter.com/A3LyiVrSNi — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) October 13, 2020

The love is unreciprocated by at least one of the Village People (village person?). Victor Willis, vocalist and co-founder of the group, issued a demand that Trump stop playing the songs.

As to whether “YMCA” is “the gay national anthem,” here’s what Willis had to say about the song in 2020:

“There is no Gay subtext to Y.M.C.A. Did Village People record songs with a Gay subtext? YES we did! But YMCA is not one of them. In fact, the Gay songs all appeared on the first album.”

Willis also threatened to sue any media outlet that claimed the song is about “illicit gay sex.”

And just for the record, Donald Trump is the most antigay president in modern history. You can read all about his vile record here.