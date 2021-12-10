Donald Trump’s crappy week gets even crappier

Those highly questionable books sales are the least of Donald Trump‘s problems, after New York Attorney General Letitia James threw some very bad news his way. And he capped off his classy week by swearing out a world leader and former ally.

James has requested the former president sit for a deposition on January 7 as part of a a civil fraud investigation, a move the Washington Post calls “an escalation in the probe of the former president’s company.”

In July, the Trump Organization, along with its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, were charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. with over a dozen felonies, including tax fraud, grand larceny, conspiracy and falsifying records.

As part of their overlapping cases, James and Vance are seeking to determine if the company illegally inflated the value of its properties to lure in lenders, and deflating them to avoid taxes. The discrepancies are highly suspicious. In 2012, the Trump Org. first listed an office building in Manhattan as being worth $527 million to attract lenders; a few months later, they reported the value was $16.7 million to tax officials. A California golf club jumped from $900K to $25 million, while a home in New York’s value was $56 million for tax officials, and $291 million for lenders.

While Trump’s legal team will no doubt try to quash the subpoena, it could still be very bad news for Donald Trump.

If he refuses to sit for James’s deposition (and let’s be real, that’s what he’ll do), she could take him to court to comply. And if Trump still refuses, his failure to appear can be used against him in James’ pursuit.

Then theres that other item… Trump closed out the week with a report of excoriating his once-ally, Benjamin Netanyahu. He was in peak whine mode as he cursed the former Prime Minister of Israel’s name for apparently congratulating Joe Biden too soon after the 2020 election.

“It was early. OK? Let’s put it this way — he greeted him very early. Earlier than most world leaders. I’ve not spoken to him since. F**k him,” Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid during an April interview which was published Friday by Axios.

Netanyahu posted a video congratulating Biden a day after the election was called, and waited two weeks to call the President-elect.